How to Watch Mexico vs. South Korea on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly
The Mexico national team is back in action Tuesday night to wrap-up their September camp with a friendly match against South Korea.
El Tri are coming off a lackluster performance against Japan over the weekend. Javier Aguirre’s side were vastly outplayed during the first half and continue to struggle to create dangerous opportunities in attack.
However, the stout defensive unit that’s developed under Aguirre managed to contain Japan. Mexico improved in the second half but weren’t clinical in front of goal. In the end, a goalless draw was a fair representation of what transpired on the pitch in a match of very little excitement.
South Korea is up next for El Tri. Hong Myung-bo’s men are coming off a bright performance were it they convincingly defeated the USMNT 2–0. Although South Korea looked to be the more manageable of the two September friendlies for El Tri, Aguirre’s men will have to be sharp if they want to avoid the same fate as their northern neighbors.
Here’s how you can watch Mexico vs. South Korea on Tuesday night.
What Time Does Mexico vs. South Korea Kick-Off?
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Stadium: GEODIS Park
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9
- Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
How to Watch Mexico vs. South Korea on TV and Live Stream
Mexico fans in the U.S. have a variety of options to watch El Tri against South Korea. The friendly match will be broadcasted on TUDN, Univision, fuboTV, FOX Deportes and Universo. Fans can also stream the match through ViX, the FOX Sports App and TUDN.com.
In Mexico fans will be able to watch the game on TV through Canal 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN. You can also watch the game on streaming via ViX and Amazon Prime Video.
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
TUDN, Univision, fuboTV, FOX Deportes, Universo, ViX, FOX Sports App, TUDN.com
Mexico
Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, ViX, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Mexico?
Following the clash vs. South Korea, El Tri players will return to their respective clubs, signaling the end of September’s international action.
El Tri will reconvene in a month for the October international action. Mexico will play two friendly matches against South American opponents.
First, Mexico will battle Colombia on Oct. 11 at one of their homes away from home in AT&T Stadium. Then, El Tri will return to Mexican soil to play against Ecuador on Oct. 14 at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara.