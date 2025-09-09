SI

How to Watch Mexico vs. South Korea on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

El Tri’s 2026 FIFA World Cup preparation continues with a friendly match against South Korea.

Roberto Casillas

Javier Aguirre (left) will lead Mexico against Myung-Bo Hong’s surging South Korea.
Javier Aguirre (left) will lead Mexico against Myung-Bo Hong’s surging South Korea. / Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images, JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

The Mexico national team is back in action Tuesday night to wrap-up their September camp with a friendly match against South Korea.

El Tri are coming off a lackluster performance against Japan over the weekend. Javier Aguirre’s side were vastly outplayed during the first half and continue to struggle to create dangerous opportunities in attack.

However, the stout defensive unit that’s developed under Aguirre managed to contain Japan. Mexico improved in the second half but weren’t clinical in front of goal. In the end, a goalless draw was a fair representation of what transpired on the pitch in a match of very little excitement.

South Korea is up next for El Tri. Hong Myung-bo’s men are coming off a bright performance were it they convincingly defeated the USMNT 2–0. Although South Korea looked to be the more manageable of the two September friendlies for El Tri, Aguirre’s men will have to be sharp if they want to avoid the same fate as their northern neighbors.

Here’s how you can watch Mexico vs. South Korea on Tuesday night.

NEWSLETTER. SI FC Newsletter CTA. U.S. Readers—Subscribe for Insight, Analysis and More from SI FC. dark

What Time Does Mexico vs. South Korea Kick-Off?

  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: GEODIS Park
  • Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9
  • Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

How to Watch Mexico vs. South Korea on TV and Live Stream

Mexico fans in the U.S. have a variety of options to watch El Tri against South Korea. The friendly match will be broadcasted on TUDN, Univision, fuboTV, FOX Deportes and Universo. Fans can also stream the match through ViX, the FOX Sports App and TUDN.com.

In Mexico fans will be able to watch the game on TV through Canal 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN. You can also watch the game on streaming via ViX and Amazon Prime Video.

Country

TV Channel / Live Stream

United States

TUDN, Univision, fuboTV, FOX Deportes, Universo, ViX, FOX Sports App, TUDN.com

Mexico

Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, ViX, Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Mexico?

Mexico
Hirving Lozano could get the nod to start vs. South Korea / Omar Vega/Getty Images

Following the clash vs. South Korea, El Tri players will return to their respective clubs, signaling the end of September’s international action.

El Tri will reconvene in a month for the October international action. Mexico will play two friendly matches against South American opponents.

First, Mexico will battle Colombia on Oct. 11 at one of their homes away from home in AT&T Stadium. Then, El Tri will return to Mexican soil to play against Ecuador on Oct. 14 at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

Home/Soccer