How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami: MLS Cup Playoffs Game Two
Inter Miami travel to GEODIS Park on Saturday to face Nashville SC in the MLS Cup playoffs.
Miami have scored eight goals in their last two games against Nashville, both home and away. After winning the 2025 MLS Golden Boot and being named an MLS MVP finalist with 29 goals and 19 assists, Lionel Messi kept up his form in the postseason as well.
Now, they look to close out the series with a two-game sweep on Saturday and advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals against either FC Cincinnati or the Columbus Crew.
Between Messi’s form and the added motivation for Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, given their pending retirement, Miami find themselves a\t an elite level and will be hopeful they can carry it through the rest of the playoff bracket on their way to lifting the Phillip F. Anschutz Trophy at MLS Cup on Dec. 6.
Here’s how to tune in for game two on Saturday.
What Time Does Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami Kick-Off?
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Stadium: GEODIS Park
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Kick-Off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami on TV/Live Stream
Country
Channel
USA and Worldwide
MLS Season Pass, Apple TV
Apple TV remains the only way to watch Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami. However, fans are not required to buy the MLS Season Pass add-on to their Apple TV subscription to catch games throughout the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs.
What’s Next for Nashville SC and Inter Miami?
Nashville have to win to keep their season alive. If they lose on Saturday, they will exit the MLS Cup playoffs. If they win, however, they will force a decisive game three back at Chase Stadium on Nov. 8.
If Miami win, they advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. They’d await the winner of the Hell is Real derby between FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew.
The conference semifinals are slated to start Nov. 21.