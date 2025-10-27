Thomas Muller, Vancouver Whitecaps Make MLS Playoff History vs. FC Dallas
Opening the MLS Cup playoffs with a win is always the goal. Dominating? A bonus. Having your marquee midseason signing score his first playoff goal in his first-ever postseason appearance? The cherry on top.
Few teams put in as commanding a performance as the Vancouver Whitecaps did in a 3–0 victory over FC Dallas in game one of their best-of-three series on Sunday night.
In front of 32,066 people, the largest playoff crowd in club history, the Whitecaps outshot FC Dallas 22–0, pushing past an outstanding goalkeeping performance from Michael Collodi with goals from Daniel Ríos, Thomas Müller and Kenji Cabrera.
The win puts the Whitecaps on the brink of advancing to the Western Conference semifinals for the first time since 2017. An added jolt of belief for a club that has consistently fallen short of their ultimate goals, even if the win is just the first of five needed to lift the MLS Cup.
“There’s a different feeling this year, and a different belief heading into these playoff matches,” Whitecaps winger Ali Ahmed said. “The last few years, we didn’t know what to expect, but this year, everybody is confident in every game, and I think it’s the same for game two in Dallas.”
The Whitecaps were coming off a 2–1 loss to the same Dallas side on Decision Day a week prior, but proved just how much playing with 10 men on that night mattered, following a 12th-minute red card to Mathiás Laborda.
On Sunday, the Whitecaps controlled possession and the pace of play, and didn’t let up through the night, even though it took until the 43rd minute for Ríos to find the breakthrough.
By the final whistle, the ‘Caps had posted 3.47 xG to Dallas’s 0.42, had not allowed a single shot and had 568 passes compared to Dallas’s 272. Meanwhile, Müller’s goal marked his ninth in nine games in all competitions.
“Decision day left a slight bitter taste. We wanted that first seed, but man, I still think we did a really good job of playing our style—pressing, keeping the ball, and creating chances,” Ahmed added. “We needed to get on the front foot in game one and set the standard for the rest of the playoffs.”
Energy of the Record-Breaking Crowd
The offensive onslaught and complete performance put wind in the sails of the Whitecaps’ postseason hopes, claiming the city’s sporting focus, even with the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks playing across the street.
“I was getting goosebumps when we were walking out seeing the flags and everybody,” Ahmed added. “The vibe and atmosphere and the growth of this club... just the recognition that we’re getting from the city, I think it’s been deserved with the success, but it was truly beautiful to see the fans come out like they did tonight.”
Although the Whitecaps had over 54,000 in the stands for a Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal against Inter Miami earlier in the season, there’s new hope in the fall, with Müller signed in August and the North American familiarity with end-of-season playoffs.
“We controlled the game from the beginning, and that was our plan,” Müller said after his first playoff game. “We had an amazing crowd here in BC Place, and I think it was a strong performance, but as it is in sports, it was just part one.”
Looking for the Sweep in Texas
If it were a one-game knockout or a two-legged series, the Whitecaps would be sitting pretty—head coach Jesper Sørensen could even consider rotating for the second leg. But that’s not the case in the MLS Cup playoffs, and the lone Canadian side in the postseason will hope to sweep the series next weekend.
“We have to get our wheels off, go to the garage, make ourselves ready for next Saturday and then we go on,” Müller quipped. “If I were not a player, and I were an expert, I would see this team with this dominance and say this team has a strong bond, and you can see that they work together, but I’m a player, and I don’t share any more secrets.”
Should Vancouver advance, it would mark the first time the Whitecaps have secured a best-of-three series win since the format was introduced in 2023.