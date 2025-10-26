Top Five Potential MLS Cup Final Matchups—Ranked
The MLS Cup playoffs are underway as mouthwatering matchups are on the table for the grand finale.
It could be a warm day in Florida, a storm in Texas, or a frigid day on the coast of the river in Pennsylvania, but the date for the 2025 MLS Cup final is set for Dec. 6, bringing every potential of weather and atmosphere to the final day of the season.
Sixteen clubs remain in contention to make a run to MLS Cup, and there’s the potential of 13 clubs to host the final match, which will be a one-game winner-take-all showdown. The only teams in the first-round best-of-three series unable to host the final due to their regular-season record are Austin FC, FC Dallas and Portland Timbers.
It got us thinking, which matchups could be the most fun?
5. FC Cincinnati vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Venue: TQL Stadium—Cincinnati, Ohio
FC Cincinnati and Vancouver already have a rivalry, and the two have met only twice in their history. FC Cincinnati wanted Thomas Müller, but the 18-time Bundesliga champion rejected them before Vancouver acquired his Discovery Rights to sign him in August.
With Cincinnati, we’d see a team elevated by the starpower of Evander’s 18 goals and 15 assists, and the menacing attacking force that has been Kévin Denkey and his 15 goals this season.
Meanwhile, the Whitecaps would come in with Müller looking for a 36th trophy to extend his lead as Germany’s most decorated player, as well as other key players such as USMNT-capped Brian White, Sebastian Berhalter and Tristan Blackmon.
As for the spectacle, these two teams play some fun soccer, and their fan bases are among the most dedicated in MLS.
4. Seattle Sounders FC vs. Chicago Fire FC
Venue: Lumen Field—Seattle, Washington
The Seattle Sounders are a perennial MLS Cup contender, even when they’ve qualified for the postseason as the sixth seed in the Western Conference. How epic would it be to see them draw over 60,000 to Lumen Field for a matchup against a Chicago Fire FC side that hadn’t made the playoffs since 2017?
While head coach Gregg Berhalter’s Fire would have to make a historic run after advancing past Orlando City SC in the Eastern Conference wild card, the absolute high they would be on entering the final would be unlike anything North American sports have seen in a long time.
This matchup would allow Seattle to aim for a Leagues Cup and MLS Cup double, while also drawing Chicago sports fans back into MLS after years of mediocrity from the Fire.
On the pitch, the qualities of Cristian Roldan, Danny Musovski, Paul Rothrock and Albert Rusnak, combined with the potent Chicago attack of Hugo Cuypers, Philip Zinckernagel and Jonathan Bamba, would offer plenty of fun.
It’s unlikely, but it would be awesome.
3. Philadelphia Union vs. San Diego FC
Venue: Subaru Park—Chester, Pennsylvania
It’s a rarity that both of the top seeds qualify for the MLS Cup final, but it could be on the cards in 2025 with the best-ever expansion side, San Diego FC, and a Philadelphia Union team that seems to have no ceiling.
San Diego would find themselves on the road for this one, but it wouldn’t matter too much, having seen MLS MVP finalist Anders Dreyer score 27 of his 35 goal contributions away from the club’s home of Snapdragon Stadium. Meanwhile, it would give the Union a chance to double up on the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup.
In a league that has seen plenty of superstars sign over the last 30 years, and in a season where unusual teams have signed big stars, to see a methodical expansion side and a club with a strong homegrown focus make the final would be special.
At the same time, Subaru Park is known for its epic playoff crowds, and the final would surely live up to that—especially with the cold wind blowing in off the river.
2. Inter Miami vs. LAFC
Venue: Chase Stadium—Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The star power in this game would be incredible. From the bench, you pit legendary MLS head coach Steve Cherundolo against Javier Mascherano, a legendary player in his first head coaching role. With the way the luxury boxes are at Chase Stadium, you would see those two flanked by dozens of celebrities as well.
But on the pitch is where this gets even crazier. You’d have the potential first-ever back-to-back MLS MVP in Lionel Messi, facing off against former MLS MVP Denis Bouanga, as well as the South Korean and Premier League legend Son Heung-min, all elevated by the final games of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba’s careers.
Both sides have a penchant for stardom and marquee moments, and all would be on offer should they match up in the final. You can be assured it wouldn’t be a traditional, cagey final.
1. Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Venue: Chase Stadium—Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The MLS Cup playoffs have not seen much of either Vancouver Whitecaps FC or Inter Miami, given the clubs’ poor-to-mediocre track records. Yet, earlier this season, the two clashed in a memorable Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal, with over 54,000 in the stands at BC Place and hundreds of Vancouver fans making the lengthy trip to Fort Lauderdale.
Should this match come to fruition, it would be a single game at Chase Stadium, with the Whitecaps looking to remain one of just three teams that Lionel Messi has faced more than once and not beaten.
The Whitecaps would also look to become the first team to win their first three games against a team with Messi.
It would be the deepest MLS Cup run either team has ever made, and it would pit German legend Thomas Müller against Messi for the 11th time in their storied careers, with Müller having won seven times and Messi three.
“To be honest, for me, Messi is the greatest player we have in this game,” Muller said in an interview with after his move to MLS, before staring directly into the camera and issuing a warning to the Argentine: “I will hunt you again.”
The storylines in this matchup would be countless; the only shame would be that it would happen at Chase Stadium in front of a crowd of likely 21,500, instead of next season at the new Miami Freedom Park or at BC Place with 54,000 in attendance.