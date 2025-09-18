How to Watch Newcastle vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream
The goal has to be glory for Barcelona in the Champions League this season, having come ever so close to returning to the competition’s showpiece event in 2024–25.
Barça were on the receiving end of the ultimate ’Pazza Inter’ experience in last season’s semifinals, eventually succumbing to the Nerazzurri in extra time following a remarkable tie.
Hansi Flick’s side, who claimed three domestic trophies during the German’s first season in charge, were the standout team of the first-ever league phase, but they have their work cut out if their to start this season’s edition on a positive note.
St. James’ Park has swallowed up giants in the past, and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle will be keen to repeat the heroics of Faustino Asprilla in September 1997 on Thursday night.
Here’s how you can watch Barcelona’s first Champions League clash of 2025–26.
What Time Does Newcastle vs. Barcelona Kick Off?
- Location: Newcastle, England
- Stadium: St. James’ Park
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 18
- Kick-Off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST
- Referee: Glenn Nyberg (SWE)
- VAR: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)
How to Watch Newcastle vs. Barcelona on TV and Live Stream
TNT Sports hold the rights to the majority of Champions League fixtures in the United Kingdom, and Thursday’s bout will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.
Discovery+ and the discovery+ app are alternatives for those watching from the UK, as is Amazon Prime Video. Amazon allow users to watch Champions League fixtures, including Newcastle vs. Barcelona, with a discovery+ subscription, which costs £30.99 a month.
Prime Video is also available in Canada, Mexico and the United States.
Paramount+ are the primary rights holder in the US, but Barcelona’s trip to Tyneside is also being streamed on TUDN, Univision, UniMás and ViX, thus appeasing Spanish speakers.
There are three packages available with DAZN Canada that grant access to Thursday’s game, while HBO Max and TNT Sports are the leading alternatives to Prime Video in Mexico.
Country
TV / Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
What’s Next for Newcastle and Barcelona?
Barcelona have three La Liga games to navigate before their blockbuster league phase clash at Paris Saint-Germain on October 1. That includes a duel with Getafe on Sunday, which will be played at the Estadio Johan Cruyff.
Real Oviedo and Real Sociedad are also on their September schedule.
Newcastle have a potential banana skin in Gameweek 2, as they travel to Union Saint-Gilloise, who won impressively at PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night. The Magpies travel to the in-form Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend, and will soon welcome Arsenal to St. James’ Park.