How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream
Struggling Nottingham Forest welcome high-flying Manchester United to the City Ground in the Premier League on Saturday.
The two sides are opposite ends of the form table, with Forest having lost four and United won four of their last five in the Premier League. The Tricky Trees are already on their third manager of the season, with Sean Dyche searching for his first domestic triumph as Forest boss this weekend.
Forest have a strong recent record in this fixture, winning three of the last five meetings, but a resurgent United will still be significant favourites to secure a fourth successive victory under Ruben Amorim this weekend.
Here is how to tune into a critical encounter for both sides.
What Time Does Nottingham Forest vs. Man Utd Kick Off?
- Location: Nottingham, England
- Stadium: The City Ground
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
- Referee: Darren England
- VAR: Tim Robinson
Unfortunately for those in the United Kingdom, the 3 p.m. GMT blackout means United’s trip to Forest will not be televised live on any platform. Supporters will have to embrace audio coverage instead, which can be found on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Manchester, BBC Radio Nottingham and talkSPORT.
Those in North America are more fortunate. In Mexico, Caliente TV will broadcast the fixture, while fuboTV hold the rights in both the United States and Canada.
Americans can watch via Peacock and UNIVERSO, too, while DAZN also have access to the fixture in Canada.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Not televised - audio coverage available on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Nottingham, BBC Radio Manchester and talkSPORT
Canada
DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Nottingham Forest vs. Man Utd?
Forest return to continental action on Thursday night when they travel to Austrian side Sturm Graz in the Europa League. They then host Leeds United in the Premier League in their final outing before the November international break.
After visiting the City Ground, United have just one more fixture before club football’s hiatus. The Red Devils will travel to the capital to face Tottenham Hotspur in next Saturday’s early kick off.