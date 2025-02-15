How to Watch NWSL Teams at Coachella Valley Invitational
With a new season just around the corner, teams from the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) are flocking to the Coachella Valley Invitational for a second successive pre-season.
In 2024, four NWSL clubs (Angel City, Bay FC, Portland Thorns and the San Diego Wave) played matches in Indigo, California. Now, for the '25 edition, that number is up to six with the Houston Dash and the Seattle Reign joining as first-time additions.
The Coachella Valley Invitational remains the largest professional soccer preseason event in North America with 14 Major League Soccer and six NWSL clubs taking part this year. Over two weekends, the six NWSL clubs will play two matches each in the beautiful desert surroundings of Empire Polo Club in Indigo. The exhibition matches are open to fans.
FOX and Gray Television own the broadcast rights to the Coachella Valley Invitational and are set to show the games on select regional stations within those networks. In addition to those channels, Angel City FC has decided to stream its friendlies on the club's YouTube channel.
Here's a full schedule and how to watch every friendly...
Match Schedule
Sunday February 16th
- Teams: Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns
- Stream: Angel City FC Youtube / KPTV FOX 12 App
- TV Channel: KCOP 13 / KPDX 49.1 (FOX/GRAY)
- Kick-off Time: 11:00 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET
- Teams: San Diego Wave vs. Houston Dash
- Stream: N/A
- TV Channel: KTXH 20 (FOX)
- Kick-off Time: 12:00 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET
- Teams: Seattle Reign vs. Bay FC
- Stream: N/A
- TV Channel: KZJO 36* / KICU 36 (FOX)
- Kick-off Time: 1:00 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
*On delay
Saturday February 22nd
- Teams: Portland Thorns vs. Houston Dash
- Stream: N/A
- TV Channel: N/A
- Kick-off Time: 10:00 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
- Teams: San Diego Wave vs. Bay FC
- Stream: N/A
- TV Channel: N/A
- Kick-off Time: 11:00 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET
- Teams: Angel City vs. Seattle Reign
- Stream: Angel City FC Youtube
- TV Channel: KCOP 13 / KZJO 36 (FOX)
- Kick-off Time: 12:00 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET