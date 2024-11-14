How to Watch Paraguay vs. Argentina: 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Led by Lionel Messi, the defending World Cup champions are set to clash with Paraguay in their next 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.
To close out this year's international calendar, all 10 CONMEBOL sides must play two more 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers during the November international break. One year after Argentina and Paraguay faced off in Buenos Aires, the two sides meet again in a match that means much more for La Albirroja. Sitting in sixth place in the overall standings, Paraguay needs a result against Lionel Scaloni's men to keep its World Cup hopes alive.
Securing at least a point against Argentina is easier said than done, even for a team that is unbeaten in its last four matches. After dropping points against Colombia and Venezuela in back-to-back matches, La Albiceleste returned to winning ways with a 6–0 victory over Bolivia to close out the October international break.
Without Lisandro Martínez to shore-up Argentina's backline, though, the match could feature action at both ends of the pitch.
What Time Does Paraguay vs. Argentina Kick-off?
- Location: Asunción, Paraguay
- Stadium: Estadio Defensores del Chaco
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 14
- Kick-off Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay vs. Argentina H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Paraguay: 0 wins
- Argentina: 2 wins
- Draws: 3
Last meeting: Argentina 1–0 Paraguay (Oct. 12, 2023) – 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
How to Watch Paraguay vs. Argentina: 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
To watch Paraguay vs. Argentina in the United States, fans must stream the game on Fanatiz USA. The platform requires viewers to register and then purchase the match they want to watch on Pay-Per-View.
Fanatiz USA is home not only to Paraguay vs. Argentina, but to all the CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Matches are available with English and Spanish commentaries while Brazil games also feature Portuguese commentary.
Outside of the United States, the match will be broadcasted on TyC Sports, Globo and Caracol TV Canal 1.