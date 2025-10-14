SI

How to Watch Portugal vs. Hungary on TV, Live Stream

Cristiano Ronaldo’s place at the 2026 World Cup could be sealed with a home win.

James Cormack

Roberto Martínez’s in-form Portugal take on Marco Rossi’s emerging Hungary.
Roberto Martínez’s in-form Portugal take on Marco Rossi’s emerging Hungary. / Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Geert van Erven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Victory on Tuesday night should be enough for Portugal to book their place at the 2026 World Cup after securing a dramatic late triumph to maintain their 100% start to qualifying on Saturday.

The Iberians tallied 30 shots and surrendered just two against the Republic of Ireland, as Rúben Neves spared Cristiano Ronaldo’s blushes after his penalty miss by heading home a stoppage-time winner.

They’re now five points clear atop Group F, but Hungary are a stubborn opponent who will fancy their chances of earning a long-awaited triumph over Roberto Martínez’s side. Their 2–0 win over Armenia leaves them in pole position to play in next March’s playoffs.

Here’s how you can tune into Tuesday’s qualifier from the Portuguese capital.

What Time Does Portugal vs. Hungary Kick Off?

  • Location: Lisbon, Portugal
  • Stadium: Estádio José Alvalade
  • Date: Tuesday, Oct. 14
  • Kick-off Time: 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT / 7.45 p.m. BST
  • Referee: Srđan Jovanović (SRB)
  • VAR: Momčilo Marković (SRB)

How to Watch Portugal vs. Hungary on TV and Live Stream

Portugal’s clash with Hungary will be available to stream in the United Kingdom via Amazon Prime Video. While a Prime subscription isn’t needed to access the stream for Saturday’s game, you must have an Amazon account to buy the £2.49 pay-per-view (PPV).

Prime Video is also an option for watching Tuesday’s qualifier in the United States and Canada.

Spanish-speaking broadcasts are provided in the U.S. via ViX. DAZN are streaming the game for Canadians, too.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Amazon Prime Video, ViX

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Canada

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

What Next for Portugal and Hungary?

Portugal’s games next month could be pretty relaxed if their World Cup spot is already locked in, with a trip to Ireland and home game against Armenia scheduled. Even if they slip up on Tuesday, Martinez’s men should have no issues booking their place.

Hungary are likely to have much more on the line when they visit Armenia and host the Irish.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

Home/Soccer