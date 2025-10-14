How to Watch Portugal vs. Hungary on TV, Live Stream
Victory on Tuesday night should be enough for Portugal to book their place at the 2026 World Cup after securing a dramatic late triumph to maintain their 100% start to qualifying on Saturday.
The Iberians tallied 30 shots and surrendered just two against the Republic of Ireland, as Rúben Neves spared Cristiano Ronaldo’s blushes after his penalty miss by heading home a stoppage-time winner.
They’re now five points clear atop Group F, but Hungary are a stubborn opponent who will fancy their chances of earning a long-awaited triumph over Roberto Martínez’s side. Their 2–0 win over Armenia leaves them in pole position to play in next March’s playoffs.
Here’s how you can tune into Tuesday’s qualifier from the Portuguese capital.
What Time Does Portugal vs. Hungary Kick Off?
- Location: Lisbon, Portugal
- Stadium: Estádio José Alvalade
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 14
- Kick-off Time: 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT / 7.45 p.m. BST
- Referee: Srđan Jovanović (SRB)
- VAR: Momčilo Marković (SRB)
How to Watch Portugal vs. Hungary on TV and Live Stream
Portugal’s clash with Hungary will be available to stream in the United Kingdom via Amazon Prime Video. While a Prime subscription isn’t needed to access the stream for Saturday’s game, you must have an Amazon account to buy the £2.49 pay-per-view (PPV).
Prime Video is also an option for watching Tuesday’s qualifier in the United States and Canada.
Spanish-speaking broadcasts are provided in the U.S. via ViX. DAZN are streaming the game for Canadians, too.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Amazon Prime Video, ViX
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
What Next for Portugal and Hungary?
Portugal’s games next month could be pretty relaxed if their World Cup spot is already locked in, with a trip to Ireland and home game against Armenia scheduled. Even if they slip up on Tuesday, Martinez’s men should have no issues booking their place.
Hungary are likely to have much more on the line when they visit Armenia and host the Irish.