Portugal Star Pays Touching Tribute to Diogo Jota After Landmark Goal
Rúben Neves celebrated his first career goal for Portugal by honouring the late Diogo Jota in an emotional moment shared with the home crowd at the Estádio José Alvalade.
The midfielder headed home a stoppage-time winner for Roberto Martínez’s side to secure all three points against Ireland, keeping Portugal perfect in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. The goal finally opened Neves’s account with the national team in his 60th cap.
After basking in the moment with his teammates, Neves kissed the number 21 on the front of his shirt, previously belonging to his best friend Jota. The late Liverpool star and his brother André Silva tragically passed away in a car accident back in July.
Neves then pointed to the sky before pulling down his sock to reveal his tattoo in memory of Jota. The heartwarming moment came in Portugal’s first home game since Jota and Silva’s untimely deaths.
Neves’s last-gasp heroics while wearing Jota’s number secured a well-earned victory on a special night for Portugal. The hosts dominated Ireland, yet a breakthrough goal evaded them over the course of 90 minutes.
Cristiano Ronaldo had a chance to give his side the lead from the spot in the 75th minute, but he saw his effort from 12 yards out saved by former Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Neves, though, made sure Portugal would not go home with just one point on Saturday evening. Not only did he bag the winner in the 91st minute, but he also completed the most passes and had the most tackles in the match.
Portugal will hope to follow up the 1–0 victory with three more points on Tuesday, Oct. 14. The 2025 UEFA Nations League champions are set to take on Hungary at the Estádio José Alvalade to finish out the October international window.