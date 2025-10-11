How to Watch Portugal vs. Ireland on TV, Live Stream
Portugal have had quite the 2025, which can only mean there was an absence of a major international tournament.
While the star-studded Iberians have underwhelmed on the biggest stage, they’ve proven themselves to be among Europe’s strongest this calendar year and will be regarded as one of the favourites to win their first World Cup next summer.
Their qualifying campaign for the tournament has barely gotten underway, yet Roberto Martinez’s side are already on the cusp of securing their spot. Two victories in Lisbon this month should be enough.
They’re first taking on the Republic of Ireland on Saturday night, and here’s how supporters can tune in across the globe.
What Time Does Portugal vs. Ireland Kick Off?
- Location: Lisbon, Portugal
- Stadium: Estádio José Alvalade
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 11
- Kick-off Time: 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT / 7.45 p.m. BST
- Referee: Ivan Kružliak (SVK)
- VAR: Clay Ruperti (NED)
How to Watch Portugal vs. Ireland on TV and Live Stream
Portugal’s upcoming qualifier with Ireland will be available in the United Kingdom via Amazon Prime Video. You don’t need a Prime subscription to access the stream for Saturday’s game, but an Amazon account is required to buy the £2.49 pay-per-view (PPV).
Prime Video is also a streaming option in the United States and Canada.
Spanish-speaking broadcasts are provided in the U.S. via ViX, as well as Sky Sports in Mexico. FuboTV and Tubi are alternative options in the States.
If you don’t want to tune in on Amazon in Canada, DAZN are also streaming Saturday’s qualifier.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
What Next for Portugal and Ireland?
Hungary have proven to be a tough out under Marco Rossi, as Portugal were reminded last month, and Martinez’s side are hosting the reverse fixture in Lisbon on Tuesday. Victory there could be enough for Portugal to book their place at the World Cup.
Should that be the case, Ireland could face a team with little to play for in November, when they welcome the fifth-ranked side in the world to Dublin.
Ireland must beat Armenia on home soil in their next qualifier on Tuesday night.