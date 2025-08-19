How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Osasuna on TV, Live Stream
Real Madrid are in for a mighty return to the Santiago Bernabéu when they take on Osasuna in their first La Liga match of the 2025–26 season.
After failing to win a major trophy in Carlo Ancelotti’s final campaign in charge, Real Madrid will be eager to start anew under Xabi Alonso. The pressure is on the new boss to lead his team to victory in his first La Liga fixture on the touchline.
The likes of Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior give Los Blancos the advantage over Osasuna, as does the sea of white shirts set to pack out the Santiago Bernabéu. Anything other than a victory for the hosts will be deemed a failure, especially after spending €178 million ($208.4 million) to bring Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Franco Mastantuono and Álvaro Carreras to the Spanish capital.
Here’s how you can watch the new faces on Real Madrid face off with Osasuna on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Osasuna Kick Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Venue: Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Tuesday, August 19
- Kick-off time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Osasuna on TV and Live Stream
Fans in the United States can catch Real Madrid face off with Osasuna on ESPN+. Viewers are required to have an active subscription to the streaming platform.
For Spanish coverage of the match, tune in on ESPN Deportes.
Those in the United Kingdom interested in the fixture can watch on Premier Sports 2. The game is also available on FuboTV.
What’s Next for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid are in for a trip to Oviedo next weekend to take on newly promoted side, Real Oviedo. The two clubs have not faced one another since 2001.
Alonso’s men will like their chances of collecting all three points from their first away match of the season on Sunday, Aug. 24. Then, they will return to the Santiago Bernabéu to host Mallorca on Saturday, Aug. 30.