How to Watch Serbia vs. England on TV, Live Stream: 2026 World Cup Qualifier

England will take a giant leap towards the 2026 World Cup if they secure a result in Belgrade.

James Cormack

Dragan Stojković faced off against Thomas Tuchel’s predecessor Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024.
Dragan Stojković faced off against Thomas Tuchel’s predecessor Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024. / Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA|James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Four games. Four wins. Zero goals conceded. What’s not to like, eh?

Well, when it comes to Thomas Tuchel’s England, it would seem like there’s plenty. Still, the Three Lions are cantering towards the 2026 World Cup.

Their trickiest test of qualifying beckons on Tuesday night, though, as they face the second-highest-ranked nation in Group K, Serbia, away from home. Tuchel’s side have so far eased their way to four forgettable triumphs without capturing the imagination, and another dreary triumph in Belgrade will all but confirm their place at next summer’s North American spectacle.

Here’s how to watch England’s upcoming World Cup qualifier.

What Time Does Serbia vs. England Kick Off?

  • Location: Belgrade, Serbia
  • Stadium: Stadion Rajko Mitić
  • Date: Tuesday, September 9
  • Kick-off Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)
  • VAR: Willy Delajod (FRA)

How to Watch Serbia vs. England on TV and Live Stream

As you would expect, England’s upcoming clash in Eastern Europe will be available on free-to-air television in the United Kingdom. ITV have the rights to all of the Three Lions’ qualifiers, and Tuesday’s game will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX, as well as STV Scotland.

There’s less interest across the globe, however, with ViX and only ViX streaming Serbia vs. England in the United States. ViX will broadcast the fixture in Spanish.

Sky Sports is your go-to avenue in Mexico, with the bulk of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers shown on Sky. In Canada, meanwhile, you can either make the most of your DAZN subscription or tune in via Amazon Prime Video.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

ViX

United Kingdom

ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland

Canada

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

What’s Next for Serbia and England?

There are still two more international breaks to cram in before the end of the year, and these two teams will meet again at Wembley in November.

Before that, though, England take on neighbours Wales in a friendly at the start of the October break ahead of their sole qualifier of the month away in Latvia.

As for Serbia, they’ll be searching for a pair of wins when they host Albania on 11 October before visiting Andorra three days later.

