Serbia vs. England—2026 World Cup Qualifier: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
England will have the 2026 World Cup in their sights should they secure a result against Serbia on Tuesday night, with Thomas Tuchel’s side travelling to Belgrade.
These two nations have faced off just one since Serbia gained independence in the noughties, and that fixture arrived at the start of Euro 2024 last summer. An early Jude Bellingham goal proved to be the difference in Gelsenkirchen on that occasion.
While England have since changed managers since that victory, Yugoslavian football icon Dragan Stojković remains at the helm of the Serbian national team. Stojković’s side certainly isn’t devoid of star power, but they’ve typically flattered to deceive on the big occasion.
Since disappointing at the Euros, Serbia embarked on a so-so UEFA Nations League campaign and have started World Cup qualifying with two wins and a draw. They’re England’s stiffest competition in Group K, but are five points adrift of the Three Lions heading into Tuesday‘s qualifier.
Tuchel’s Three Lions are four from four without exiting first gear.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.
What Time Does Serbia vs. England Kick-Off?
- Location: Belgrade, Serbia
- Stadium: Stadion Rajko Mitić
- Date: Tuesday, September 9
- Kick-off Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 p.m. PT
- Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)
- VAR: Willy Delajod (FRA)
Serbia vs. England Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- Serbia: 0 wins
- England: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Serbia 0–1 England (June 16, 2024) - Euro 2024
Current Form (All Competitions)
Serbia
England
Latvia 0–1 Serbia - 06/09/25
England 2–0 Andorra - 06/09/25
Serbia 3–0 Andorra - 10/06/25
England 1–3 Senegal - 10/06/25
Albania 0–0 Serbia - 07/06/25
Andorra 0–1 England - 07/06/25
Serbia 2–0 Austria - 23/03/25
England 3–0 Latvia - 24/03/25
Austria 1–1 Serbia - 20/03/25
England 2–0 Albania - 21/03/25
How to Watch Serbia vs. England on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
ViX
United Kingdom
ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Serbia Team News
The hosts are set to line up in a 3-5-2 on Tuesday night, and Stojković could opt for a strike pairing consisting of Aleksandar Mitrović and Dušan Vlahović.
All-time record goalscorer Mitrović featured off the bench against Latvia, with former Real Madrid striker Luka Jović included in the starting XI alongside Vlahović.
Serbia have no fresh injury concerns from Saturday’s slender triumph, and Stojković is unlikely to tinker too much with his team. Fulham’s Saša Lukić, Bournemouth’s Đorđe Petrović and Nottingham Forest’s Nikola Milenković, one of the Premier League‘s standout defenders last term, will all play a role against familiar opposition.
Serbia Predicted Lineup vs. England
Serbia predicted lineup vs. England (5-4-1): Petrović; Milenković, Eraković, Pavlović; Živković, Gudelj, Lukić, Samardžić, Kostić; Mitrović, Vlahović
England Team News
England are without Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham due to injuries, while Adam Wharton and starting centre back John Stones have also pulled out of Tuchel’s squad.
The German opted for a strong starting XI against Andorra at the weekend, with Harry Kane and Declan Rice among those who were involved from the outset. Kane oddly completed 90 minutes, and England’s all-time record goalscorer will be expected to lead the line again in Belgrade.
Elliot Anderson was the only debutant last time out, and the Nottingham Forest midfielder performed well at Villa Park. He could retain his place alongside Rice.
Tuchel wasn’t exactly complimentary of his attacking performers on Saturday, so there could be a couple of changes behind Kane. Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Gordon may find themselves in the team at the expense of Eberechi Eze and Marcus Rashford, respectively.
England Predicted Lineup vs. Serbia
England predicted lineup vs. Serbia (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Guehi, Burn, Lewis-Skelly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Gibbs-White, Gordon; Kane.
Serbia vs. England Score Prediction
England have sauntered their way through qualifying with few thrills and spills. Saturday’s 2–0 win over Andorra was particulalry drab, but we’ve been subject from such monotony in qualifiers of that ilk for years.
Tuesday will be a far trickier challenge, with a physically impressive Serbia a tough team to play against. They’re fairly well-drilled under Stojković, even if some will think the current boss has long overstayed his welcome.
Both teams struggle to concede goals, and their form this calendar year would suggest defences could be on top in Belgrade. Overall, this has the makings of a dire war of attrition, and England will be content with a stalemate.