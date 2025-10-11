How to Watch Spain vs. Georgia on TV, Live Stream
Spain can take another step towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they host Georgia in qualifying on Saturday evening.
La Roja thumped Bulgaria and Türkiye in their opening two qualification matches, racking up nine goals and conceding zero in routine wins. They will be strong favourites to maintain their perfect record this weekend given they have beaten Georgia five times since the start of 2021.
Luis de la Fuente is missing key first-teamers through injury, but even a weakened Spain team should have no issues dispatching of Georgia this weekend. It’s likely to be a high-scoring affair in which La Roja can strut their stuff.
Here’s how to watch the match on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Spain vs. Georgia Kick Off?
- Location: Elche, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 11
- Kick-off Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Manfredas Lukjančukas (LTU)
- VAR: Tiago Bruno Lopes Martins (POR)
How to Watch Spain vs. Georgia on TV and Live Stream
Amazon Prime Video is the only broadcaster in the United Kingdom, but will also be showing the match in the United States and Canada.
Canadians can also access Spain’s clash with Georgia on DAZN, while those in the U.S. can choose from fuboTV, FOX Sports and ViX.
Sky Sports is the broadcaster in Mexico.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One, Fox Sports 2
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
What‘s Next for Spain and Georgia?
Spain have another home match after Georgia’s visit, welcoming Bulgaria to Valladolid. They beat them 3–0 during the September international break.
Georgia will face Türkiye on Tuesday in qualifying and they will be seeking to avenge their 3–2 defeat in Tbilisi last month.