Spain vs. Georgia: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Spain continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign on Saturday evening when they host regular adversaries Georgia in Elche.
The two nations have crossed paths plenty over recent years, with five meetings since the beginning of 2021. Unsurprisingly, Spain have dominated said duels, winning all five and racking up an impressive 20 goals in the process. Four of those goals came at Euro 2024 as Luis de la Fuente’s side overpowered Georgia in the last 16.
Spain, currently FIFA’s highest-ranked nation, blitzed Bulgaria and Türkiye in their opening two World Cup qualifiers, recovering well from disappointment in the UEFA Nations League final against Portugal. They scored nine and kept back-to-back clean sheets during September’s matches and are well-placed to earn another victory over Georgia.
Georgia have little chance of pulling off an upset against La Roja, but will still harbour hopes of reaching an expanded World Cup next summer. They recovered from a home defeat to Türkiye by beating Bulgaria 3–0 last month, and they will be competing with the former for second place in Group E.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.
What Time Does Spain vs. Georgia Kick-Off?
- Location: Elche, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 11
- Kick-off Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Manfredas Lukjančukas (LTU)
- VAR: Tiago Bruno Lopes Martins (POR)
Spain vs. Georgia Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Spain: 5 wins
- Georgia: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Spain 4–1 Georgia (June 30, 2024) - European Championship
Current Form (All Competitions)
Spain
Georgia
Türkiye 0–6 Spain - 7/9/25
Georgia 3–0 Bulgaria - 7/9/25
Bulgaria 0–3 Spain - 4/9/25
Georgia 2–3 Türkiye - 4/9/25
Portugal 2–2 (5–3p) Spain - 8/6/25
Georgia 1–1 Cape Verde - 8/6/25
Spain 5–4 France - 5/6/25
Georgia 1–0 Faroe Islands - 5/6/25
Spain 3–3 (5–4p) Netherlands - 23/3/25
Georgia 6–1 Armenia - 23/3/25
How to Watch Spain vs. Georgia on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One, Fox Sports 2
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Spain Team News
Spain are struggling with injuries to high-profile players for the October break, with Lamine Yamal, Rodri, Nico Williams and Gavi among those sidelined with fitness concerns. Dean Huijsen has joined them, too, withdrawing from the squad with a groin injury and swiftly being followed by Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo.
There is still ridiculous quality throughout the Spain camp and plenty of Premier League representation. Arsenal duo Martín Zubimendi and Mikel Merino should start in midfield, the latter netting a hat-trick against Türkiye last month, while Marc Cucurella and Pedro Porro could feature in the backline.
Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Georgia
Spain predicted lineup vs. Georgia (4-3-3): Simón; Porro, Le Normand, Cubarsí, Cucurella; Merino, Zubimendi, Pedri; Pino, Oyarzabal, Torres
Georgia Team News
Willy Sagnol will be desperate to have Khvicha Kvaratskhelia available for the clash with Spain following his recent struggles with injury, but the Paris Saint-Germain star should feature on Saturday night.
Giorgi Mamardashvili will start between the sticks and Liverpool will be eager to see him come through the international period unscathed given their first-choice stopper Alisson is currently in the treatment room.
Georges Mikautadze enters the game in strong form following his move to Villarreal, with goals in back-to-back games. He will be key to Georgia’s slim hopes of an upset.
Georgia Predicted Lineup vs. Spain
Georgia predicted lineup vs. Spain (4-4-2): Mamardashvili; Kakabadze, Kashia, Goglichidze, Lochoshvili; Gagnidze, Kochorashvili, Mekvabishvili, Davitashvili; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia.
Spain vs. Georgia Score Prediction
Spain have blown Georgia away in recent meetings, including a 7–1 victory back in September 2023, and should have no problems securing another handsome win despite some high-quality absentees.
La Roja won’t need to escape second gear to continue their perfect record in Group E, with another impressive goal haul and clean sheet on the cards.
Georgia will carry dreams of a famous point or better, but they will likely be extinguished quickly in Elche.