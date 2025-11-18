How to Watch Spain vs. Turkiye on TV, Live Stream
Spain’s FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign draws to a close in Seville on Tuesday night, and Luis de la Fuente’s European champions are poised to confirm their place at next summer’s tournament.
La Roja have been imperious in qualifying so far, winning all five games without conceding. However, they haven’t yet sealed a spot at the World Cup. Only an unprecedented Turkish miracle on the final matchday in Group E will force Spain into the playoffs.
Türkiye are the perpetual tournament dark horses who stood little chance of besting Spain after they were thumped 6–0 on home soil by De la Fuente’s side in September.
A 14-goal swing is needed in Seville, and although many like to say they’ve seen stranger things occur in the hope of an unlikely event actually playing out, seeing Spain slip down into second on Tuesday night would be right up here on the absolutely bonkers scale.
Here is how to catch the qualifier.
What Time Does Spain vs. Turkiye Kick Off?
- Location: Seville, Spain
- Stadium: La Cartuja De Sevilla
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18
- Kick-off Time: 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT / 7.45 p.m. GMT
- Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)
- VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)
How to Watch Spain vs. Turkiye on TV, Live Stream
ViX and fuboTV are the only platforms streaming this game in the United States. The latter is also available for those watching in Canada, along with DAZN.
Avenues are also pretty limited in Mexico, with Sky Sports the sole destination for Spain’s final World Cup qualifier.
In the United Kingdom, Amazon Prime Video subscribers can pay £2.49 to watch the game.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, ViX
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+
What’s Next for Spain and Türkiye?
Spain will top the group and qualify automatically for the World Cup, so they’ll have a couple of friendlies penned in for March 2026. Their opponents will be revealed in due course.
Türkiye, meanwhile, have work to do if they’re to book their place at the tournament. They’ll compete in the playoffs next March, with the draw for that taking place on Thursday.