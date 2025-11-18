SI

How to Watch Spain vs. Turkiye on TV, Live Stream

Luis de la Fuente’s side are all but guaranteed of their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

James Cormack

Spain have dazzled in World Cup qualifying.
Spain have dazzled in World Cup qualifying. / Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images

Spain’s FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign draws to a close in Seville on Tuesday night, and Luis de la Fuente’s European champions are poised to confirm their place at next summer’s tournament.

La Roja have been imperious in qualifying so far, winning all five games without conceding. However, they haven’t yet sealed a spot at the World Cup. Only an unprecedented Turkish miracle on the final matchday in Group E will force Spain into the playoffs.

Türkiye are the perpetual tournament dark horses who stood little chance of besting Spain after they were thumped 6–0 on home soil by De la Fuente’s side in September.

A 14-goal swing is needed in Seville, and although many like to say they’ve seen stranger things occur in the hope of an unlikely event actually playing out, seeing Spain slip down into second on Tuesday night would be right up here on the absolutely bonkers scale.

Here is how to catch the qualifier.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

What Time Does Spain vs. Turkiye Kick Off?

  • Location: Seville, Spain
  • Stadium: La Cartuja De Sevilla
  • Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18
  • Kick-off Time: 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT / 7.45 p.m. GMT
  • Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)
  • VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

How to Watch Spain vs. Turkiye on TV, Live Stream

ViX and fuboTV are the only platforms streaming this game in the United States. The latter is also available for those watching in Canada, along with DAZN.

Avenues are also pretty limited in Mexico, with Sky Sports the sole destination for Spain’s final World Cup qualifier.

In the United Kingdom, Amazon Prime Video subscribers can pay £2.49 to watch the game.

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

fuboTV, ViX

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+

What’s Next for Spain and Türkiye?

Spain will top the group and qualify automatically for the World Cup, so they’ll have a couple of friendlies penned in for March 2026. Their opponents will be revealed in due course.

Türkiye, meanwhile, have work to do if they’re to book their place at the tournament. They’ll compete in the playoffs next March, with the draw for that taking place on Thursday.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

Home/Soccer