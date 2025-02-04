How to Watch the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup
The 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup kicks off with 27 of the best teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean fighting for the biggest club trophy in the region.
Over half of the field is made up by MLS and Liga MX teams, who enter the competition as the clear favorites to raise the trophy on June 1. Leagues Cup champions, Columbus Crew and MLS champions, LA Galaxy, secured a bye to round two of the tournament. The remaining eight U.S. representatives will begin their Champions Cup journey in Round One, prior to the start of the 2025 MLS season.
Liga MX has dominated the competition for the better part of the 21st century, winning 17 of the last 18 editions, with Seattle Sounders the lone MLS team to lift the trophy in its modern format.
Round one kicks off on Feb. 4 when six-time winners, Cruz Azul, travels to the Dominican Republic to square off against Haitian club Real Hope for the first leg of their round one tie. All 11 ties of the opening round will take place in February, with the final second leg scheduled to take place on Feb. 27.
The 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup will be broadcasted in the U.S. on Fox Sports through FS1, FS2 and Tubi. Furthermore, some games will also be available on Concacaf's website and YouTube channel. Spanish-speaking broadcasts will be available on TUDN. You can stream the games on the Fox Sports app, ViX Premium and FuboTV.
2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Fixtures
- Matchup 1: Los Angeles FC (USA) vs. Colorado Rapids (USA)
- Matchup 2: Inter Miami (USA) vs. Sporting Kansas City (USA)
- Matchup 3: Monterrey (MEX) vs. Forge FC (CAN)
- Matchup 4: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (USA) vs. Deportivo Saprissa (CRC)
- Matchup 5: Pumas UNAM (MEX) vs. Cavalry FC (CAN)
- Matchup 6: Club Guadalajara (MEX) vs. Cibao FC (DOM)
- Matchup 7: Cruz Azul (MEX) vs. Real Hope FA (HAI)
- Matchup 8: Seattle Sounders FC (USA) vs. Antigua GFC (GUA)
- Matchup 9: Tigres (MEX) vs. Real Esteli FC (NCA)
- Matchup 10: FC Cincinnati (USA) vs FC Motagua (HON)
- Matchup 11: Real Salt Lake (USA) vs CS Herediano (CRC)