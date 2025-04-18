How to Watch the 2025 UEFA Women’s Champions League Semifinals
Four teams are left battling it out for the 2024-25 UEFA Women's Champions League title. The final will be held in Lisbon on May 24.
Arsenal has one UWCL title from 2007 and will take on the eight-time champions Lyon over two legs starting in London on Saturday. Then, in the other semifinal, reigning champions Barcelona will battle Chelsea, who is yet to win the competition.
There's plenty of emotion surrounding these games, too. Lyon head coach Joe Montemurro was in charge at Arsenal from 2017 to '21. This will be his first return to North London to face his former club.
Barcelona vs. Chelsea has become a mainstay of the latter stages of the UWCL, with the Spanish side always getting one over the London club. One year ago to the day, these two clubs met in a semifinal. Barcelona edged out the contest 2–1 on aggregate over two legs. Can Chelsea finally get revenge?
How to watch the 2025 UWCL semifinals
First legs
Arsenal vs. Lyon
When: Saturday, April 19th at 7:30 a.m. ET (12:30 p.m. BST)
Where: Emirates Stadium, London, UK
How to watch: DAZN YouTube (Free) / DAZN website/app (Free) / DAZN channels
Note: In some territories, the YouTube option for Arsenal vs. Lyon may not be available. Viewers may need to sign into the DAZN platform at no cost.
Barcelona vs. Chelsea
When: Sunday, April 20th at noon ET (6:00 p.m. CET)
Where: Estadi Johan Cruyff, Barcelona, Spain
How to watch: DAZN YouTube (Free) / DAZN website/app (Free) / DAZN channels
Note: In some territories (including the U.S.) the YouTube option for Barcelona vs. Chelsea will not be available. Viewers may need to sign into the DAZN platform at no cost.
Second legs
Chelsea vs. Barcelona
When: Sunday, April 27th at 9:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. BST)
Where: Stamford Bridge, London, UK
How to watch: DAZN YouTube (Free) / DAZN website/app (Free) / DAZN channels
Note: In some territories, the YouTube option for Chelsea vs. Barcelona will not be available. Viewers may need to sign into the DAZN platform at no cost.
Lyon vs. Arsenal
When: Sunday, April 27th at noon ET (6:00 p.m. CET)
Where: Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France
How to watch: DAZN YouTube (Free) / DAZN website/app (Free) / DAZN channels
Note: In some territories, the YouTube option for Lyon vs. Arsenal will not be available. Viewers may need to sign into the DAZN platform at no cost.
Additional international broadcasters for UWCL semifinals
- VGTV (Norway)
- TNT (UK and Ireland): TNT Sports 1
- DF1 (Germany): DF1
- TNT LatAm: Brazil: Max / Mexico: Max / Argentina: TNT Sports / Chile: TNT Sports and TNT Sports in Max
- SVT (Sweden): SVT2, SVT24 and SVT Play
- TV3 (Spain): TV3
- NOS (Netherlands): NOS.com
- Middle East and North Africa: beIN
These are sub-licenses from DAZN to these channels. Even in these territories you will also be able to watch for free on the DAZN platforms.