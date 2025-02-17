SI

When is the 2025 UEFA Women's Champions League Final?

16 teams are getting ready to battle it out next month in the knockout stage of Europe's biggest tournament.

Jamie Spangher

The Women's Champions League final will take place at Estadio Jose Alvalade
The Women's Champions League final will take place at Estadio Jose Alvalade / PA Images / IMAGO

As we now enter the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League, it's time to look ahead to the biggest game in the European football calendar—the final.

Eight teams remain in the fight for European glory following the conclusion of the group stage round back in December. The knockout stages will commence on March 18/19, with both the quarter-final and semi-final stages set to take place over two legs.

The road to Lisbon has been mapped out, with the draw for the knockouts officially set in stone. The framework for the semi-finals have also been drawn.

Knockout Draw: Full list of Matches

Fixture

Date

Real Madrid vs Arsenal

March 18

Bayern Munich vs Lyon

March 18

VfL Wolfsburg vs Barcelona

March 19

Manchester City vs Chelsea

March 19

Arsenal vs Real Madrid

March 26

Lyon vs Bayern Munich

March 26

Barcelona vs VfL Wolfsburg

March 27

Chelsea vs Manchester City

March 27

When is the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final?

The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League final will be played on May 24. The domestic leagues that each of the remaining eight clubs belong to will have concluded before the final is set to take place.

The Estadio Jose Alvalade will play host to the toin Lisbon, the official home of Portuguese side Sporting CP. It will be the second time a stadium in Portugal has hosted the Women's Champions League final after the 2014 final between Wolfsburg and Sweden's Tyreso FF was held in Lisbon's Estadio do Restelo.

Estadio Jose Alvalade opened 21 years ago in August 2003, and has a capacity of 50,095.

Women's Champions League Schedule & Key Dates

Event/Round

Date

Quarter-finals

March 18/19 & 26/27

Semi-finals

April 19/20 & 26/27

Final

May 24

Where to Watch

  • USA: CBS, DAZN US
  • UK: TNT Sports, DAZN
  • Spain: TV3, DAZN
  • Germany: DF1, DAZN
  • Latin America: Max, TNT Sports

Women's Champions League Final Venue History

Year

Stadium

Country

2024

San Mames Stadium

Spain

2023

PSV Stadion

Netherlands

2022

Juventus Stadium

Italy

2021

Gamla Ullevi

Sweden

2020

Anoeta Stadium

Spain

2019

Ferencvaros Stadion

Hungary

JAMIE SPANGHER

Jamie Spangher is a writer for Sports Illustrated Soccer. She specializes in the coverage of the women's game, with a particular focus on the USWNT, England's Lionesses, as well as the Barclays Women's Super League.

