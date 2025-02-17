When is the 2025 UEFA Women's Champions League Final?
As we now enter the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League, it's time to look ahead to the biggest game in the European football calendar—the final.
Eight teams remain in the fight for European glory following the conclusion of the group stage round back in December. The knockout stages will commence on March 18/19, with both the quarter-final and semi-final stages set to take place over two legs.
The road to Lisbon has been mapped out, with the draw for the knockouts officially set in stone. The framework for the semi-finals have also been drawn.
Knockout Draw: Full list of Matches
Fixture
Date
Real Madrid vs Arsenal
March 18
Bayern Munich vs Lyon
March 18
VfL Wolfsburg vs Barcelona
March 19
Manchester City vs Chelsea
March 19
Arsenal vs Real Madrid
March 26
Lyon vs Bayern Munich
March 26
Barcelona vs VfL Wolfsburg
March 27
Chelsea vs Manchester City
March 27
When is the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final?
The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League final will be played on May 24. The domestic leagues that each of the remaining eight clubs belong to will have concluded before the final is set to take place.
The Estadio Jose Alvalade will play host to the toin Lisbon, the official home of Portuguese side Sporting CP. It will be the second time a stadium in Portugal has hosted the Women's Champions League final after the 2014 final between Wolfsburg and Sweden's Tyreso FF was held in Lisbon's Estadio do Restelo.
Estadio Jose Alvalade opened 21 years ago in August 2003, and has a capacity of 50,095.
Women's Champions League Schedule & Key Dates
Event/Round
Date
Quarter-finals
March 18/19 & 26/27
Semi-finals
April 19/20 & 26/27
Final
May 24
Where to Watch
- USA: CBS, DAZN US
- UK: TNT Sports, DAZN
- Spain: TV3, DAZN
- Germany: DF1, DAZN
- Latin America: Max, TNT Sports
Women's Champions League Final Venue History
Year
Stadium
Country
2024
San Mames Stadium
Spain
2023
PSV Stadion
Netherlands
2022
Juventus Stadium
Italy
2021
Gamla Ullevi
Sweden
2020
Anoeta Stadium
Spain
2019
Ferencvaros Stadion
Hungary