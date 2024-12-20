How to Watch the MLS SuperDraft 2025
The next generation of players are on their way to Major League Soccer through the MLS SuperDraft 2025.
The best college talent now gets the chance to make their dreams come true and play professional soccer. This year's draft class for the MLS SuperDraft 2025 features 477 eligible players from 150 different schools.
All 30 MLS teams get to bolster their rosters with top emerging players who shined in college. Fans keeping a watchful eye on their favorite club's offseason moves will not want to miss a second of the MLS SuperDraft 2025.
Fans can follow along the MLS SuperDraft 2025 on MLSsoccer.com for live coverage of the event. Unlike previous MLS SuperDrafts, this year's edition will not be broadcasted. Those interested in learning the results of the SuperDraft must either tune in to MLS's website or social media handles.
The quickest way to receive overall draft results will be to follow and turn on post notifications for MLS's official X account. If you are only interested in a certain team, then make sure to stay up to date on its social media platforms as well.
The MLS SuperDraft 2025 kicks off on Friday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m. ET.
MLS SuperDraft 2025 Order
- San Diego FC
- San Jose Earthquakes
- Chicago Fire FC
- Sporting Kansas City
- New England Revolution
- Nashville SC
- St. Louis City SC
- Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC
- D.C. United
- FC Dallas
- Austin FC
- CF Montreal
- Portland Timbers
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake
- LA Galaxy
- Columbus Crew
- Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United FC
- New York City FC
- Minnesota United FC
- Colorado Rapids
- Orlando City SC
- Seattle Sounders FC
- New York Red Bulls
- LA Galaxy
As the newest expansion team, San Diego FC has the first pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. The winners of the 2025 MLS Cup, LA Galaxy, must wait until the end of the first round to make their first selection.