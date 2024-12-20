How to Watch the UEFA Conference League Playoffs Draw
The UEFA Conference League league phase has come to an end and it's time to unveil the bracket of the knockout phase.
As will be the case in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, from the knockout phase playoffs onwards the tournament will become a bracket. The two-legged knockout rounds start with the playoffs that are made up of the teams that finished from ninth to 24th in the league phase. The only differences in the Conference League is that the league phase consisted of six games instead of eight.
The Conference League draw will be available to stream for free live on UEFA.com at 7 a.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 20. The playoff phase first legs will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13 and the second legs a week later on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Here's the full list of the qualified teams.
Teams Qualified for the Round of 16
- Chelsea (ENG)
- Vitoria de Guimaraes (POR)
- Fiorentina (ITA)
- Rapid Wien (AUT)
- Djurgården (SWE)
- Lugano (SUI)
- Legia Warszawa (POL)
- Cercle Brugge (BEL)
Teams Qualified for the Playoff Round
- Jagiellonia Bialystok (POL)
- Shamrock Rovers (IRL)
- APOEL Nicosia (CYP)
- Pafos FC (CYP)
- Panathinaikos (GRE)
- Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)
- Real Betis (ESP)
- FC Heidenheim (GER)
- Gent (BEL)
- F.C. Copenhagen (DEN)
- Vikingur Reykjavik (ISL)
- FK Borac (BIH)
- NK Celje (SVN)
- Omonoia FC (CYP)
- Molde FK (NOR)
- FK TSC (SRB)