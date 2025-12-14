How to Watch Toluca vs. Tigres on TV, Live Stream: Liga MX Apertura 2025 Final
The Liga MX Apertura 2025 season reaches its climactic conclusion as Toluca host Tigres on Sunday night in the second leg of the final.
Tigres took advantage of the first leg at home and defeated Toluca 1–0 with an Ángel Correa strike on Thursday night to arrive at Sunday’s decider with a small advantage. Toluca will have to mount a comeback at what will certainly be an euphoric environment at the Estadio Nemesio Diez as they aim to seal back-to-back league titles.
The final game of the year in Mexico’s top flight promises to deliver a thrilling clash between the undisputed two best teams of the Apertura 2025 season. Although Tigres have a slight edge, all bets are off with Toluca usually finding an extra gear at home.
Both sides would be worthy Liga MX champions given the quality they’ve shown since the summer. Will Toluca become the fifth team to win consecutive titles this century? Will Tigres lift their sixth Liga MX trophy of the past decade? Everything will be decided in Sunday’s title bout.
Here’s how fans can watch the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 final in the biggest game of the season in Mexico’s top flight.
What Time Does Toluca vs. Tigres Kick Off?
- Location: Toluca, Mexico
- Stadium: Estadio Nemesio Diez
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 14.
- Kick-Off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
- Referee: César Ramos
How to Watch Tigres vs. Toluca on TV, Live Stream
CBS Sports Network will televise the biggest game of the Liga MX season in the United States. Fans can also get access to the broadcast through fuboTV.
The Spanish speaking broadcast will also be available in the U.S. via TUDN, Univision and can be streamed on ViX.
There are multiple ways to watch the Apertura 2025 final in Mexico. The game will be shown on national TV through Canal 5 and Azteca 7. Supporters can also watch the decider on TUDN, FOX One, ViX and Azteca Deportes.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
CBS Sports Network, fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision, ViX
Mexico
Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, FOX One, ViX, Azteca Deportes
What’s Next for Toluca, Tigres?
Toluca and Tigres will clash in the final game of 2025 in Mexican soccer, tying a bow on the Apertura 2025 season. Both sides will be off for the rest of the year but preparation for the new season will start soon.
Both teams will be back in action for the start of the Clausura 2026 season, scheduled to kick-off on Jan. 9.