SI

How to Watch Toluca vs. Tigres on TV, Live Stream: Liga MX Apertura 2025 Final

Tigres have a slight advantage over Toluca heading into the decisive second leg of the final.

Roberto Casillas

Alexis Vega (left) could return from injury for Toluca as they spoil what could be the last game of Tigres legend André-Pierre Gignac.
Alexis Vega (left) could return from injury for Toluca as they spoil what could be the last game of Tigres legend André-Pierre Gignac. / Cesar Gomez/Hugo Rivera/Jam Media/Getty Images

The Liga MX Apertura 2025 season reaches its climactic conclusion as Toluca host Tigres on Sunday night in the second leg of the final.

Tigres took advantage of the first leg at home and defeated Toluca 1–0 with an Ángel Correa strike on Thursday night to arrive at Sunday’s decider with a small advantage. Toluca will have to mount a comeback at what will certainly be an euphoric environment at the Estadio Nemesio Diez as they aim to seal back-to-back league titles.

The final game of the year in Mexico’s top flight promises to deliver a thrilling clash between the undisputed two best teams of the Apertura 2025 season. Although Tigres have a slight edge, all bets are off with Toluca usually finding an extra gear at home.

Both sides would be worthy Liga MX champions given the quality they’ve shown since the summer. Will Toluca become the fifth team to win consecutive titles this century? Will Tigres lift their sixth Liga MX trophy of the past decade? Everything will be decided in Sunday’s title bout.

Here’s how fans can watch the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 final in the biggest game of the season in Mexico’s top flight.

dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC

What Time Does Toluca vs. Tigres Kick Off?

  • Location: Toluca, Mexico
  • Stadium: Estadio Nemesio Diez
  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 14.
  • Kick-Off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
  • Referee: César Ramos

How to Watch Tigres vs. Toluca on TV, Live Stream

CBS Sports Network will televise the biggest game of the Liga MX season in the United States. Fans can also get access to the broadcast through fuboTV.

The Spanish speaking broadcast will also be available in the U.S. via TUDN, Univision and can be streamed on ViX.

There are multiple ways to watch the Apertura 2025 final in Mexico. The game will be shown on national TV through Canal 5 and Azteca 7. Supporters can also watch the decider on TUDN, FOX One, ViX and Azteca Deportes.

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

CBS Sports Network, fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision, ViX

Mexico

Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, FOX One, ViX, Azteca Deportes

What’s Next for Toluca, Tigres?

Toluca and Tigres will clash in the final game of 2025 in Mexican soccer, tying a bow on the Apertura 2025 season. Both sides will be off for the rest of the year but preparation for the new season will start soon.

Both teams will be back in action for the start of the Clausura 2026 season, scheduled to kick-off on Jan. 9.

READ THE LATEST LIGA MX NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

Home/Soccer