How to Watch Tottenham vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
Tottenham Hotspur will hope that their new manager has brought some of his good fortune against Chelsea with him to north London.
While Spurs have a wretched record against their London rivals, losing nine of the previous 11 outings, Frank notched three wins, three draws and two defeats against Brentford’s west London neighbours while he was in charge at the Gtech.
This fixture has certainly delivered on the entertainment front in recent years, especially in N17. It was two years ago when Ange Postecoglou’s nine-men refused to retreat deeper than the halfway line in an eventual 4–1 defeat, and Chelsea hit four against the Lilywhites in another chaotic affair last season.
The Blues hit a bump in the road last weekend, losing at home to Sunderland, but this is a game that almost always turn up for, no matter who’s in charge (unless it’s Graham Potter) and how well they’re playing.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s London derby on TV.
What Time Does Tottenham vs. Chelsea Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Kick-Off Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 1.30 p.m. ET / 10.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Jarred Gillett
- VAR: Craig Pawson
This is a fixture you rarely want to miss, and Sky Sports have the rights to the latest iteration of Tottenham vs. Chelsea in the United Kingdom. Saturday evening’s game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, as well as Sky GO and NOW TV if you’re watching from one of your devices.
There’s plenty of coverage across North America, too, with Amazon Prime Video a streaming option in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Peacock and TeleXitos are also showing the game in the U.S.
Canadians have the option of tuning in via fuboTV and DAZN, while HBO Max and TNT Sports are broadcasting the London derby in Mexico.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, TeleXitos
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 9 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
What’s Next for Tottenham and Chelsea?
Both teams are in Champions League action next week, with Chelsea making the long trip to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag and Tottenham welcoming Copenhagen to north London.
The Blues then host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final outing before the November international break, having edged a seven-goal Carabao Cup thriller at Molineux on Wednesday night.
Spurs face an in-form Manchester United in the Premier League’s Saturday lunchtime kick-off before the break.