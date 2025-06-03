How to Watch UEFA Nations League Semifinals: Germany vs. Portugal, Spain vs. France
The UEFA Nations League returns Wednesday, June 4 with Germany taking on Portugal in the semifinals. The winner will advance to Sunday's final facing off against the other semifinal winner—Spain or France.
Spain, the current holders of the Nations League trophy, narrowly advanced past the Netherlands back in March on penalties. Same goes for France who beat Croatia on penalties. Portugal did not need a shootout to beat Denmark, but they left it late going to extra time. Germany was the only team to beat their quarterfinal opponents, Italy, in regulation over two legs.
We'll have at least one previous winner in the final given Spain and France's upcoming battle. If Portugal advance past Julian Nagelsmann's team, then the trophy will be going home with a national team for a second time guaranteed. Die Mannschaft have never qualified for a Nations League final, but could be boosted by their semifinal tie taking place at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
If they advance, they'll have the home crowd behind them once again. Bayern Munich's home stadium will host another final in less than 10 days after Paris Saint-Germain became Champions League winners for the first time in club history.
The third place match will take place in Stuttgart.
Here's how to watch the UEFA Nations League semifinals games.
Germany vs. Portugal
- Date: June 4, 2025
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Fox Sports, Fubo, ViX
United Kingdom
Prime Video UK
Mexico
Sky Mexico
Canada
DAZN Canada OTT
Spain vs. France
- Date: Thursday, June 5
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Fox Sports, Fubo, ViX
United Kingdom
Prime Video UK
Mexico
Sky Mexico
Canada
DAZN Canada OTT