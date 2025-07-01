How to Watch UEFA Women's Euro 2025: TV, Times, Full Match Schedule
The stage is set, the world is ready. 16 nations will compete for the coveted UEFA Women's Euros trophy in Switzerland this summer, starting on Wednesday, July 2, and concluding with the final in Basel on Sunday, July 27.
It's a great time to be a soccer fan in North America. There will be a buffet of games almost every afternoon.
The first two rounds of the group stage have two games a day, kicking off at noon and 3 p.m. ET, with the final group stage round, quarterfinals and semifinals then all shifting to just 3 p.m. ET. The final will kick off at St. Jakob-Park stadium at noon ET on July 27.
How to Watch Women's Euro 2025
United States (English)
FOX Sports will be the English-language TV broadcast partner for all 31 Euros matches in the U.S.
Nineteen matches will air on FOX, 11 on FS1 and one on FS2. From the quarterfinals on July 16 up until the final on July 27, every match will be airing on FOX. Matches on FS1 and FS2 will require a subscription, while FOX matches can be viewed for free with an antenna or any TV package.
You can find FOX's channel guide for Euro 2025 here. In addition, all matches will be available live on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.
Disney+ will also have English-language streaming rights in the United States. Access to games on that platform will require a subscription.
United States (Spanish)
VIX will be the streaming service for Spanish-language broadcasts. Every match is set to be available on the website and app, although some games will require a VIX+ premium account while others will be free.
Mexico/Latin America
All 31 matches will be shown across ESPN’s linear networks and available to stream exclusively on Disney+ in Mexico and Latin America.
Canada
TSN and its multiple channels will host all Euro 2025 matches in Canada. Access to TSN will require a subscription via a TV provider or cable package. TSN4 is the main channel across the network for the first two rounds of the group stage, with TSN2 and TSN3 then showing games from July 10. Check TSN's schedule to identify the channel during the tournament.
Full Match Schedule
Group Stage
July 2
Iceland vs. Finland: 12 p.m. ET
Switzerland vs. Norway: 3 p.m. ET
July 3
Belgium vs. Italy: 12 p.m. ET
Spain vs. Portugal: 3 p.m. ET
July 4
Denmark vs. Sweden: 12 p.m. ET
Germany vs. Poland: 3 p.m. ET
July 5
Wales vs. Netherlands: 12 p.m. ET
France vs. England: 3 p.m. ET
July 6
Norway vs. Finland: 12 p.m. ET
Switzerland vs. Iceland: 3 p.m. ET
July 7
Spain vs. Belgium: 12 p.m. ET
Portugal vs. Italy: 3 p.m. ET
July 8
Germany vs. Denmark: 12 p.m. ET
Poland vs. Sweden: 3 p.m. ET
July 9
England vs. Netherlands: 12 p.m. ET
France vs. Wales: 3 p.m. ET
July 10
Finland vs. Switzerland: 3 p.m. ET
Norway vs. Iceland: 3 p.m. ET
July 11
Portugal vs. Belgium: 3 p.m. ET
Italy vs. Spain: 3 p.m. ET
July 12
Poland vs. Denmark: 3 p.m. ET
Sweden vs. Germany: 3 p.m. ET
July 13
England vs. Wales: 3 p.m. ET
Netherlands vs. France: 3 p.m. ET
Quarterfinals
July 16
Quaterfinal match 1: Winners Group A vs. Runners up Group B: 3 p.m. ET
July 17
Quarterfinal match 2: Winners Group C vs. Runners up Group D: 3 p.m. ET
July 18
Quarterfinal match 3: Winners Group B vs. Runners up Group A: 3 p.m. ET
Quarterfinal match 4: Winners Group D vs. Runners up Group C: 3 p.m. ET
Semifinals
July 22
Match 1: Winners quarterfinal 3 vs. Winners quarterfinal 4: 3 p.m. ET
July 23
Match 2: Winners quarterfinal 1 vs. Winners quarterfinal 2: 3 p.m. ET
Final
July 27
Winners semifinal 1 vs. Winners semifinal 2: 12 p.m. ET