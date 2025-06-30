What Cities, Stadiums Are Hosting Women's Euro 2025?
UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is set to take place in Switzerland between July 2 and July 27. Eight stadiums will welcome 16 nations throughout the tournament.
Here's everything you need to know about all eight stadiums and host cities.
Basel: St. Jakob-Park
- Population: 173,064
- Stadium capacity: 34,250
- Opened: 2001
- Home team: FC Basel
- Games: Five (three group stage games, a quarterfinal and the final)
St. Jakob-Park, the largest stadium in Switzerland, will open the tournament with the hosts on July 2 and will also be the venue for the final on July 27. It is the pride of Swiss national soccer as well as a major concert venue for touring artists from all over the world.
Bern: Stadion Wankdorf
- Population: 134,290
- Stadium capacity: 32,000
- Opened: 2005
- Home team: BSC Young Boys
- Games: Three (two group stage games and a quarterfinal)
A refurbished stadium built on the site that hosted the 1954 men's FIFA World Cup final, there is plenty of history to be found in Bern. The old stadium was built in 1925 and then knocked down in 2001. As one of the physics capitals of the world, there is also the Einstein Museum in the city.
Geneva: Stade de Genève
- Population: 203,401
- Stadium capacity: 30,000
- Opened: 2003
- Home team: Servette FC
- Games: Five (Three group stage games, a quarterfinal and a semifinal)
No stadium will host more games at Euro 2025 than the Stade de Genève. The city of Geneva is known for its glorious lake and for being the location of post-war peace treaties signed throughout the 20th century, most notably in 1949 in the aftermath of World War II.
Zurich: Stadion Letzigrund
- Population: 415,367
- Stadium capacity: 26,500
- Opened: 2007
- Home team: Zurich, Grasshoppers, Zurich Frauen
- Games: Five (Three group stage games, a quarterfinal and a semifinal)
Beyond just soccer, Letzigrund is renowned for track and field. German sprinter Armin Hary was the first man to run the 100m in 10 seconds at the stadium in 1960. Beyoncé also played the stadium on her most recent tour of Europe. England's journey through Euro 2025 will predominantly go through Zurich.
St.Gallen: Arena St.Gallen
- Population: 75,833
- Stadium capacity: 19,649
- Opened: 2008
- Home team: FC St. Gallen
- Games: Three (three Group Stage games)
The provincial town of St. Gallen may be small, but it is revered for its cathedral and university. England and Wales will meet for a United Kingdom rivalry game on the final day of the Euro 2025 group stage in St. Gallen. That game promises to bring fireworks.
Lucerne: Allmend Stadion Luzern
- Population: 81,691
- Stadium capacity: 14,350
- Opened: 2011
- Home team: FC Luzern
- Games: Three (three group stage games)
Another city built on waterways, Lucerne has beautiful architecture cresting along the river Reuss, which leads into Lake Lucerne (or the Vierwaldstättersee as it is known by the locals). Poland, which is competing in its first-ever women's Euros, will play two games in Lucerne.
Sion: Stade de Tourbillon
- Population: 34,078
- Stadium capacity: 14,238
- Opened: 1968
- Home team: FC Sion
- Games: Two (two group stage games)
The smallest host city at Euro 2025, Sion, is nestled in the mountains of southwestern Switzerland. The oldest stadium at Euro 2025, the original skeleton from 1968 still stands, although it was renovated in 1989. Sion has not hosted a major senior international game since 2019.
Thun: Arena Thun
- Population: 43,723
- Stadium capacity: 10,000
- Opened: 2011
- Home team: FC Thun
- Games: Three (three group stage games)
When visiting the picturesque Arena Thun, one can watch a soccer match while gazing upon the Alps. In the town of Thun, some castles date back to the 1100s. With a train station one mile away from the stadium, it is easy to get in and out of on public transport despite the town's small size.