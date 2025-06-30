What Cities, Stadiums Are Hosting Women's Euro 2025?

🇨🇭 Wankdorf Stadium



In Switzerland, the formerly known Wankdorf Stadium was used by BSC Young boys until it was demolished and replaced by the current Stadion Wankdorf in 2001. It was opened in 1925.



It hosted matches in the 1954 World Cup and the European Cup Final in 1961 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/TwOktToswN