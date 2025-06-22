How to Watch USMNT vs. Haiti: A Chance at a Perfect Group Stage
The U.S. men's national team looks to complete a perfect Concacaf Gold Cup group stage when it takes on Haiti on Sunday, June 22.
After demoralizing international friendly losses this summer, Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT has bounced back with two wins against Trinidad and Tobago and Saudi Arabia. Crucial victories in the Argentine's tenure given the noise surrounding the team. There's still plenty of work to do, but advancing through to the knockout stage was a first step after defeating Saudi Arabia.
Next up, making the most of the opportunity and continue preparing for 2026 en route to potentially a trophy lift.
Star players like Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson, Tim Weah, Weston McKennie and others are not present at the tournament for a multitude of reasons, but players have been seizing opportunities. Haji Wright had to depart camp after picking up an Achilles injury, as well.
Malik Tillman and Diego Luna, in particular, continue to shine this summer as Pochettino continues to figure out which players he can trust. Their final test of the group stage comes against Haiti, a team the Stars and Stripes are expected to defeat.
A point guarantees the USMNT topping Group D, but a win would continue instilling belief that this team does have enough in camp to make a deep run. Especially when continental rivals Canada and Mexico loom in the bracket.
Here's how to watch the USMNT vs. Haiti game in Gold Cup Group D action.
When Does USMNT vs. Haiti Kick-Off?
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- Date: Sunday, June 22
- Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT
How to Watch USMNT vs. Switzerland on TV
Language
Channel
USA - English
Fox Sports, Fox, Fubo, ViX
USA - Spanish
TUDN, Univision
Canada
One Soccer
Mexico
N/A
United Kingdom
Premiere Sports