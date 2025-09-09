How to Watch USMNT vs. Japan on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly
The U.S. men’s national team caps off its September international break with an international friendly against Japan.
Both the USMNT and Japan come into the match off the back of a disappointing result. The Stars and Stripes suffered a 2–0 defeat to South Korea on Saturday night while Hajime Moriyasu’s men only managed a goalless draw with Mexico.
With only nine months until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the USMNT will especially be eager to put in a better performance on home soil. The pressure is on both Christian Pulisic and Mauricio Pochettino to lead the Stars and Stripes back to winning ways as quickly as possible.
Here’s how you can watch the USMNT’s upcoming clash with Japan on TV and live stream.
What Time Does USMNT vs. Japan Kick Off?
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Stadium: Lower.com Field
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9 / Wednesday, Sept. 10
- Kick-off Time: 7:37 p.m. ET (Sept. 9) / 4:37 p.m. PT (Sept. 9) / 0:37 BST (Sept. 10)
How to Watch USMNT vs. Japan on TV and Live Stream
Fans in the United States can catch the USMNT face off with Japan on TNT and UNIVERSO. The latter provides Spanish coverage of the clash.
The international friendly is also being streamed on Peacock, Max and Amazon Prime, as well as fuboTV. Viewers must have an active subscription to any of the platforms in order to access the game.
Those from the United Kingdom, Canada or Mexico will not be able to watch the game on TV or on any of the aforementioned streaming platforms.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
TNT, UNIVERSO, Peacock, Max, Amazon Prime, fuboTV
United Kingdom
N/A
Canada
N/A
Mexico
N/A
What’s Next for USMNT?
The USMNT’s clash with Japan concludes the September international break. The Stars and Stripes’ players are headed back to their respective clubs following Tuesday’s match.
Fans will have to wait a month to see the USMNT back in action. The next international break comes in October, when Pochettino’s men face off with Ecuador on Oct. 10 in their first of two upcoming international friendlies.
Then, the Stars and Stripes play Australia just four days later in Denver at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park to conclude the Octover international break.