How to Watch USMNT vs. Panama: Concacaf Nations League Semifinals
The Concacaf Nations League concludes this March international break with the semifinals, third place match and final. First up: a Copa America 2024 rematch between the United States and Panama.
Last summer, Panama defeated the United States in Copa America group play. A result that proved to be fatal given the following loss to Uruguay. The Stars and Stripes were bounced from the competition in the group stage, Gregg Berhalter was fired in the aftermath and Mauricio Pochettino was named his successor.
USA defeated Panama in Pochettino's first game in charge, an international friendly, but the stakes are raised this time. The United States men's national team seek a fourth consecutive Nations League final having won the previous three tournaments.
Here's how to watch USA vs. Panama on Thursday, Mar. 20.
USA vs. Panama will be streamed on Paramount+. Paramount+ is also the home of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.
How to Watch the Concacaf Nations League in the UK: TV & Streaming Guide
Outside North and South American countries, fans can watch the Nations League final on Concacaf GO and YouTube.
The games will also be broadcast on ESPN in the Netherlands.
What Time Does United States vs. Panana Kick-off? Concacaf Nations League Semifinals
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 20
- Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. GMT
United States vs. Panama H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- United States: 2 wins
- Panama: 3 wins
- Draws: 0
Last Meeting: USA 2-0 Panama (Oct. 12, 2024) - International Friendly