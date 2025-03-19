USA vs. Panama: Concacaf Nations League Preview, Predictions and Lineups
USA and Panama face off in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals in a rematch from Copa America 2024 group stage play.
Last summer, Panama dealt USMNT a fatal blow in their Copa America journey. Their 2-1 defeat of the Stars and Stripes left the host nation needing a victory against Uruguay to advance. After failing to do so, they were eliminated marking the end of the Gregg Berhalter era.
Mauricio Pochettino got an international friendly victory over Panama in his managerial debut for USA, but the stakes are raised this time around. A trip to the final is on the line and so is defending USA's title.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Concacaf Nations League semifinals including a full match preview, how to watch, team news, predicted lineups and more.
What time does USA vs Panama kick-off?
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 20
- Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. GMT
USA vs Panama head-to-head record (last five games)
- USA: 2 wins
- Panama: 3 wins
- Draws: 0
Last meeting: USA 2-0 Panama (Oct. 12, 2024) - International Friendly
Current Form (all competitions)
USA
Panama
USA 3-0 Costa Rica - 1/22/25
Chile 6-1 Panama - 2/8/25
USA 3-1 Venezuela - 1/18/25
Panama 2-2 Costa Rica - 11/18/24
USA 4-2 Jamaica - 11/18/24
Costa Rica 0-1 Panama - 11/14/24
Jamaica 0-1 USA - 11/14/24
Canada 2-1 Panama - 10/15/24
Mexico 2-0 USA - 10/15/24
USA 2-0 Panama - 10/12/24
How to watch USA vs Panama - US & UK
Per Concacaf
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, ViX+
Canada
OneSoccer, TSN+, TSN 5
Mexico
Azteca 7, C5, TUDN, ViX+
United Kingdom
Concacaf GO, YouTube
USA team news
The Stars and Stripes were dealt a big blow when Antonee Robinson, Auston Trusty and Johnny Cardoso were removed from the squad on Tuesday. Arguably the Premier League's best left back this season, Robinson's dynamism in attack will be a major miss for Pochettino. Though, he does welcome back Tyler Adams to the squad.
The Bournemouth midfielder should make his first appearance under Pochettino in the heart of midfield with Weston McKennie. His presence should protect the back line while also facilitating attacking movements up the pitch.
Keep an eye on Diego Luna. After impressing against Costa Rica, he was named to the Concacaf Nations League squad. He could get the start in the 10.
USA predicted lineup vs Panama
USA predicted lineup vs Panama (4-2-3-1): Turner; Arfsten, Ream, Richards, Scally; McKennie, Adams; Pulisic, Luna, Weah; Sargent
Panama team news
Manager Thomas Christiansen has a 32W-21L-14D record as Panama head coach. He won't have Michael Murillo or Edgar Yoel Barcenas as the two recover from hamstring and knee injuries.
Panama enter their third straight semifinals in the competition failing to advance in their two previous appearances. As well, they went on to lose the third place game in 2024 and 2023 to Jamaica and Mexico respectively. They'll hope for a positive result this time around while upending the USMNT's plans once again.
Panama predicted lineup vs USA
Panama predicted lineup vs USA (4-3-3): Mosquera; Blackman, Farina, Cordoba, Gutierrez; Godoy, Martinez, Carrasquilla; Rodriguez, Fajardo, Waterman
USA vs Panama score prediction
Pochettino must win this game. The international friendly back in October was just that, a friendly with no major implications.
USA must make the most of the opportunities available to them in preparation for 2026. Defeating Panama, moving on to face Canada or Mexico in the final is a non-negotiable. They face an opponent who will be confident given how things went during Copa America, so they'll have to set the tone despite Antonee Robinson's absence.
Pulisic and Sargent successfully translate their club form to the international level getting on the score sheet advancing to the final.