How to Watch USMNT vs Turkey: Pochettino's First Test of the Summer
The U.S. men's national team opens up its last summer ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, taking on Turkey in East Hartford, in the first of two friendlies ahead of the Concacaf Gold Cup.
While head coach Mauricio Pochettino won't have Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and many other European-based USMNT stars, he still brings a competitive squad, featuring AFC Bournemouth's Tyler Adams, Real Betis's Johnny Cardoso and several others.
At the same time, the friendlies squad features 16 MLS players, who will look to impress in the friendlies and earn a significant spot on the Gold Cup squad, with sights on carving out a role on the top-choice team at next summer's World Cup.
Among those MLS players are three earning their first callups, including Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, Orlando City SC right back Alex Freeman, and Philadelphia Union midfielder Quinn Sullivan.
After the matchup against Turkey, the USMNT will face Switzerland at Geodis Park in Nashville on June 10, before opening the Gold Cup on June 15 against Trinidad and Tobago in San Jose. After its Gold Cup opener, the USMNT will play Saudi Arabia and Haiti in the group stage.
When Does USMNT vs. Turkey Kick-Off?
- Location: East Hartford
- Stadium: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
- Date: Saturday, June 7
- Kick-off Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT
How to Watch USMNT vs. Turkey on TV/Live Stream
Country
TV/Live Stream
USA - English
TNT, Max, Peacock, TruTV
USA - Spanish
Telemundo, Universo
Canada
N/A
Mexico
N/A
United Kingdom
N/A