How to Watch Venezuela vs. Brazil: 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
One year after both sides clashed in Mato Grosso, Venezuela and Brazil meet again on the path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
All 10 CONMEBOL teams competing for spots at the next World Cup are back in action during the November international break. Coming off two consecutive wins for the first time since Sept. 2023, the Seleção is looking to add another three points to its campaign against a Venezuela team that is winless in its last five matches.
Both teams are dealing with significant injuries, though, that could impact the final result. Yordan Osorio, Jhon Chancellor and Teo Quintero are all missing from La Vinotinto's squad. Meanwhile, Dorival Júnior is without Neymar, Alisson, Rodrygo, Éder Militão and Bremer.
Still, with players like Vinícius Júnior and Salomón Rondón on the pitch, the match promises goalscoring action fans will not want to miss.
What Time Does Venezuela vs. Brazil Kick-off?
- Location: Maturín, Venezuela
- Stadium: Estadio Monumental de Maturín
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 14
- Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET
Venezuela vs. Brazil H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Venezuela: 0 wins
- Brazil: 3 wins
- Draws: 2
Last meeting: Brazil 1–1 Venezuela (Oct. 12, 2023) – 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
How to Watch Venezuela vs. Brazil: 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Venezuela vs. Brazil is only available to watch on Fanatiz USA. The streaming platform is the home for the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers and requires viewers to register and then purchase the specific game they want to watch on Pay-Per-View.
Those who buy the matches can watch live or on VOD for up to seven days. Portuguese commentary is available for Venezuela vs. Brazil and all other Brazil games on Fanatiz USA.
Outside of the United States, Venezuela vs. Brazil will be broadcasted on TyC Sports, Globo and Caracol TV Canal 1.