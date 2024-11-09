Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Responds to Ballon d'Or Snub with Hat Trick vs. Osasuna
Less than two weeks after Vinícius Júnior lost the 2024 Ballon d'Or to Rodri, the winger bagged a hat trick against Osasuna.
Vinícius Jr. sent the Santiago Bernabéu to its feet in the 34th minute when he opened the scoring for Real Madrid on Nov. 9. The Brazilian received the ball from Jude Bellingham on the left-wing and then took it himself into the box, dancing between three defenders before burying a right-footed strike into the back of the net.
The goal marked Real Madrid's first from open play in three matches and Vinícius Jr.'s first since missing out on the Ballon d'Or. The 24-year-old briefly celebrated the goal with his teammates and then ran over to hug Carlo Ancelotti.
Jude Bellingham's first goal of the season doubled Real Madrid's lead heading into halftime, but it was Vinícius Jr. who continued the scoring in the second half. The Brazilian found the back of the net again in the 61st minute after a wonderful ball from Andriy Lunin played him through on goal. Vinícius Jr. dribbled past Sergio Herrera and poked a no-look finish into the empty net.
A hat trick felt inevitable and Vinícius Jr. made no mistakes when the time came to find his third goal of the night. Brahim Díaz picked the pocket of Enzo Boyomo at the edge of the box and squared the ball to Vinícius Jr., who gave Real Madrid the 4–0 lead.
The hat trick gives Vinícius Jr. 12 goals and five assists in 17 appearances this season. Although the goals do not make up for losing the Ballon d'Or, they mark the first step in Vinícius Jr.'s revenge tour.
Assuming Barcelona secures three points against Real Sociedad, Real Madrid heads into the November international break trailing Hansi Flick's side by nine points with a game in hand. Los Blancos will need more brilliance from Vinícius Jr. if they want to mount a successful La Liga title defense.
Vinícius Jr., meanwhile, must continue elevating his game if he wants a chance at the 2025 Ballon d'Or.