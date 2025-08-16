How to Watch Wolves vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
Manchester City return to Premier League action following a hectic summer period when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in their 2025–26 opener.
The Cityzens had little time to rest and recuperate from a hugely underwhelming campaign over the summer, jetting off to the United States to compete at the FIFA Club World Cup. An early exit from the competition could prove beneficial this term but City have only been able to squeeze in one pre-season friendly—a convincing 3–0 win over Palermo.
Pep Guardiola will be aiming to oversee a similarly comfortable victory at Molineux, but those of a Wolves persuasion will be keeping their fingers crossed for an almighty upset to kick off the campaign. City will be without Rodri but have a number of their new signings available.
Here’s how supporters can tune into the game.
What Time Does Wolves vs. Man City Kick Off?
- Location: Wolverhampton, England
- Venue: Molineux
- Date: Saturday, August 16
- Kick-off time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Jarred Gillett
- VAR: Michael Salisbury
How to Watch Wolves vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
City’s clash with Wolves occupies the late Saturday kick-off spot and audiences in the United Kingdom will be able to tune into the action live on Sky Sports. Subscription prices vary but there are often cheaper deals on offer at the beginning of the new Premier League season.
NBC and fuboTV are among the broadcasters in the United States, with the latter also showing the match alongside DAZN in Canada.
In Mexico, the match is available on TNT Sports.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, NBC
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN, fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go
What Next for Wolves and Man City?
City have two fixtures in August following their trip to the West Midlands this Saturday, with Guardiola’s side hosting bogey team Tottenham Hotspur next weekend before closing out the month by visiting Brighton & Hove Albion.
Wolves have three more August fixtures after City’s visit, with their Carabao Cup second round match against West Ham United coming in between league games with Bournemouth and Everton.