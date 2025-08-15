Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves: Cherki, Reijnders Start at Molineux
Manchester City journey to the West Midlands on Saturday for their opening game of the 2025–26 Premier League season against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Seeking to put last season’s disappointment behind them, the Cityzens will be eager to make a fast start to the new term against one of their favourite opponents of recent years. As they aim to reassert themselves as the dominant force in English football, Pep Guardiola’s side must avoid slipping up at Molineux.
City’s band of new signings will be heavily involved in Saturday’s duel and should provide some much-needed fresh energy, but another injury to midfield talisman Rodri means Guardiola isn’t travelling with a full-strength squad.
Here’s how the Spaniard could line his side up against Wolves.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves (4-1-4-1)
GK: Ederson—Doubts remain over Ederson’s future amid Galatasaray links and City’s interest in Gianluigi Donnarumma, but the Brazilian should start ahead of new deputy James Trafford this weekend.
RB: Matheus Nunes—City have decided against signing a right back specialist this summer and will continue with Nunes and Rico Lewis in the position. The former appears Guardiola’s preferred option as he readies himself for a hostile reception against his old side.
CB: Rúben Dias—City’s defensive leader is inching closer to penning an extension to his current contract having established himself as utterly crucial to the club’s success since his arrival in 2020.
CB: Joško Gvardiol—Gvardiol has long filled the void at left back for the Cityzens but the signing of Rayan Aït-Nouri should allow the Croatian defender to play centrally more often.
LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri—As fate would have it, Aït-Nouri will make his competitive City debut against the side he left earlier this summer. He should receive a warmer reception than his former Wolves clubmate and new City teammate Nunes.
DM: Nico González—Injuries to Rodri and Mateo Kovačić will have City supporters concerned heading to Molineux, but González is an able replacement. The Spaniard will have to embrace the opportunity provided by the absence of his positional peers.
RM: Rayan Cherki—City’s new signing has flown under the radar but should prove one of the bargain additions of the summer. He managed 12 goals and 20 assists for Lyon last term and already opened his account for the Cityzens at the FIFA Club World Cup.
CM: Tijjani Reijnders—Reijnders is another exciting recruit capable of thrusting City back to the summit and he’s dazzled during the very early stages of his career with his new side. He scored a brace in the recent 3–0 pre-season win over Palermo.
CM: Bernardo Silva—Having now been named City’s club captain, Silva will want to rediscover his best form after a fairly tame season by his standards in 2024–25. The versatile Portuguese is one of Guardiola’s favourites for good reason.
LM: Omar Marmoush—Marmoush made an impressive start to life in Manchester after joining at the beginning of the calendar year, scoring eight times and providing the Premier League Goal of the Season.
ST: Erling Haaland—The addition of several more creative sparks should further boost Haaland’s ridiculous goalscoring numbers. He managed 34 in 48 appearances last term despite City’s struggles.