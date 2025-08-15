How to Watch Wrexham vs. West Brom on TV, Live Stream
It’s fittingly been a Hollywood-like start to the 2025–26 season for Wrexham, who have played two games with thrilling finales.
The Welsh side are competing in the second tier of English football for the first time in over 40 years and are aiming to continue their meteoric rise with a fourth successive promotion. Their credentials were laid out at Southampton last week, even if they struggled to touch the ball, but the Saints turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2–1 lead at the death.
On Tuesday night, it was Wrexham’s turn to stage their own thrilling resurgence, as Ollie Palmer struck twice in stoppage time to take their Carabao Cup first round tie against Hull City to penalties. Victory in the subsequent shootout seemed inevitable after Palmer’s heroics.
Will the thrills and spills continue at the Racecourse this weekend?
West Bromwich Albion haven’t been the most exhilarating of watches since their Premier League relegation in 2021, and that theme is set to continue despite appointing a hipster-appeasing manager in Ryan Mason. The novice coach isn’t buying into the Wrexham hype, but perhaps his team will be sucked into the Hollywood whirlwind on Saturday.
Here’s how to tune into Wrexham vs. West Brom live.
What Time Does Wrexham vs. West Brom Kick Off?
- Location: Wrexham, Wales
- Venue: Racecourse Ground
- Date: Saturday, August 16
- Kick-off time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: John Busby
How to Watch Wrexham vs. West Brom on TV, Live Stream
Supporters in the United Kingdom are spoilt for choice this weekend. Wrexham’s upcoming clash is not only accessible via various Sky Sports channels, including Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Ultra HD, but on the free-to-air ITV1, too.
The Championship fixture can be streamed via ITVX (also free), as well as STV Scotland, NOW TV and Sky GO.
In the United States, there’s only one avenue: Paramount+. This subscription service costs $7.99/month.
For Canadians keen to cheer on the team co-owned by one of their own, DAZN is the route for you. A DAZN subscription, even the most basic, costs $24.99/month over a year, but you do also get access to Champions League and Bundesliga fixtures.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+
United Kingdom
ITVX, Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN Mexico
What’s Next for Wrexham?
The start of a new EFL season is always hectic, with the early rounds of the Carabao Cup clogging up midweeks, but Wrexham do have some respite after Saturday’s game.
They’re next in action against Sheffield Wednesday, tipped for the drop by the majority, on August 23. Their Carabao Cup second round tie against Preston North End has been scheduled for the following Tuesday, although kick-off time has not yet been confirmed.