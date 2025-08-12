Wrexham Stage Incredible Late Comeback to Advance in Carabao Cup
Two goals in two minutes from Ollie Palmer kept Wrexham’s Carabao Cup hopes alive as the Red Dragons mounted a stunning come-from-behind victory over Hull City.
Phil Parkinson’s men have had a whirlwind few days. Wrexham suffered a heartbreaking defeat in their first EFL Championship match in 43 years at the weekend, conceding two late goals to Southampton in a game they should have closed out.
The Red Dragons were staring down another loss just three days later, this time in the Carabao Cup. After going up 1–0, Wrexham conceded three unanswered goals to Hull City.
Just when the game seemed out of reach for the oldest club in Wales, Palmer put in a performance for the ages. The 33-year-old headed home his first goal of the night in the 91st minute, bringing Wrexham within one of Hull City in stoppage time.
Less than 60 seconds later, James McClean delivered a pinpoint cross into the box and who else but Palmer to get on the end of it. The striker scored a near-identical header to bring Wrexham level, forcing a penalty shootout.
The fans packing the stands at the STōK Cae Ras waited on baited breath as both sides took their turns from the spot. Joel Ndala was off the mark for the visitors while McClean, Elliot Lee, Josh Windass and Palmer all converted for Wrexham, putting Parkinson’s side up 4–3 in the shootout.
Jack Marriott was the fifth and final player to try his luck from 12 yards out, and the Englishman emphatically sent Wrexham to the Second Round of the Carabao Cup.
A 3–3 draw followed by a 5–3 penalty shootout victory is not the best performance from Wrexham by any means, but all they will care about is staying alive in the Carabao Cup.
Now, the club will turn its attention to collecting its first points of the 2025–26 season. Wrexham take on West Brom at the STōK Cae Ras on Saturday, Aug. 16.