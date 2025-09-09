Hugo Ekitike Breaks Silence on Alexander Isak Competition at Liverpool
Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitiké admitted that the Deadline Day arrival of Alexander Isak would make for “tough competition” in the season going forward, yet effectively shifted the impetus onto his club manager Arne Slot to solve then “problem”.
Since joining Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth up to £90 million ($122.1 million) in July, Ekitiké has started all four matches this season, racking up three goals in one of the most impressive openings to the new campaign from a new signing. Yet, the Frenchman’s status as an undisputed starter has been thrown into jeopardy by Isak’s purchase.
Costing Liverpool a whopping £125 million, the expectation is that the club’s new No. 9 will surely be Slot’s first-choice option through the middle.
Ekitiké presented an unfazed front when questioned on this intriguing dynamic. “When you play for the best teams, you inevitably expect to be competing with the best players,” the 23-year-old told reporters while on international duty for France.
“Isak is a player I watched, so seeing him arrive is a pleasure. It’s going to provide tough competition, but I’m going to focus on being good and performing well so that it’s just the coach’s problem.”
Slot has previously offered his opinion on this topic, hinting that Ekitiké will be the one shifted out wide to complement Isak’s arrival through the middle. “I see Hugo mainly as a No. 9 that could also play from the left or play together with another No. 9,” the Dutch boss mused earlier this summer.
Aside from the added competition, Ekitiké opened up on how his career has been transformed by his summer switch to Merseyside. “My life has changed,” he gushed.
“It’s a big transfer. I’m watched a thousand times more, but I’m taking it positively. This is the position I wanted to be in. When you have this kind of standard, you have to show that you belong here and continue to perform. It’s a position I like and want to keep.”