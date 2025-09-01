Alexander Isak Potential Shirt Numbers at Liverpool
Liverpool have landed their man. The transfer saga of the summer is reaching a conclusion at the last. Alexander Isak is heading to the champions.
Adamant that his time with the Magpies was up, Isak has compromised relationships in the North East in order to sanction the definitive switch of his career. Liverpool, having had a £110 million ($148.8 million) offer rejected earlier in the window, have been successful with their second record-breaking proposal. At £130 million, Isak is set to become the third-most expensive footballer ever.
The rich are only getting richer, with the Reds making their move despite the excellent start to life at Anfield for Hugo Ekitiké. A 1–0 win over perennial bridesmaids Arsenal has given them a very early edge in the title race, and the addition of the Premier League’s second leading scorer last season has sparked fears of a potential runaway champion.
However, before we assess Isak’s likely impact on the title holders, let’s outline the potential shirt numbers he could wear on Merseyside.
Alexander Isak Shirt Number History
Isak has had a penchant for the No. 14 shirt throughout his senior career, wearing the number at AIK, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United.
The striker started out with the Nos. 30 and 36 with his boyhood club AIK before joining Dortmund in 2017. Ultimately, his career in the Ruhr region didn’t pan out, and after a loan to Willem II in 2018–19, where he wore the No. 9 shirt, Isak joined Real Sociedad.
Isak stuck with No. 19 during his three years in San Sebastián.
For the national team, Liverpool’s newest hitman has primarily worn the much-desired No. 9 shirt, but he’s also had Nos. 8, 10, 11, 14 and 15 on his back while representing his country.
Liverpool Available Shirt Numbers
Federico Chiesa currently has Isak’s preferred No. 14, and the Italian has manifested his value off the bench at the start of his second season. The Swede’s arrival, though, will limit his influence moving forward.
It’s pretty obvious where Isak will head on the shirt number front on Merseyside, after Darwin Núñez vacated the No. 9 earlier this summer when he moved to the Saudi Pro League. With Ekitiké taking No. 22, many suspected the club were waiting for Isak to succeed the chaotic Uruguayan and become the latest star to wear No. 9 at Anfield.
Nos. 16, 20, 21, 23, 24, 27 and 29 are also available. Perhaps Marc Guéhi will take one of those instead.