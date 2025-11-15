Ibrahima Konate Responds to New Liverpool Contract Rumours
Ibrahima Konaté says reports that Liverpool have offered him a new contract is news to him, but ideally he’ll be in a position to confirm his future plans soon.
26-year-old Konaté has dominated gossip columns for the past few months, having failed to extend his current terms at Anfield. The Frenchman’s present contract runs until the end of the season—meaning there’s every possibility that he could follow in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s footsteps by leaving the Premier League champions on a free transfer.
Konaté could negotiate a move with clubs from abroad as early as January, when he will be into the final six months of his deal. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, last season’s Champions League winners, have regularly been touted as potential destinations, while interest from German giants Bayern Munich has been publicised in recent weeks.
Talks are said to be underway with all three parties over a potential summer switch, with Konaté’s representatives clearly exploring the options open to the former RB Leizpig defender.
While away on international duty with France, reports of a final take-it-or-leave-it contract offers were put to Konaté—but his reaction suggested that no such proposal has been tabled.
Konaté: There Is No Agreement With Liverpool
“I've seen a lot of things,” Konaté told reporters. “Liverpool have reportedly made me a new offer, I don't know where that information came from.
“My agents are still in discussions with Liverpool. I hope my decision will be made very soon so I can announce it.”
Liverpool’s experience of losing Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid last summer—for a nominal fee that allowed the versatile full back to join the club ahead of the Club World Cup—has seen them tie down Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to new contracts, but getting a contract signed, sealed and delivered with Konaté is proving problematic.
The Reds have been actively seeking to bolster their defensive ranks, potentially knowing Konaté, whose form has been erratic in the early stages of 2025–26, could be leaving come June. Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi was the club’s primary target in the summer, but a late hitch saw a £35 million ($46 million) agreement collapse at the last minute.
Because of that, Liverpool no longer have a clear run at Guéhi. He, like Konaté, is out of contract in the summer and reports suggest every major club is looking at his situation—Madrid, Barcelona and PSG included. Unfortunately for Liverpool, they can’t negotiate a contract with Guéhi in January like the clubs from abroad, but could look to persuade Palace to sell mid-season despite Eagles chairman Steve Parish previously stating that will not happen.
Dayot Upamecano is another option for Liverpool—he’s another high-profile centre back out of contract in the summer, coincidentally at Bayern.