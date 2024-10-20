Iker Fimbres Scores Brace Giving Monterrey Victory Over Tigres in El Clasico Regio
19-year-old Iker Fimbres stole the show for Monterrey, scoring a brace in his first official Clásico Regio that guided Rayados to a 4–2 victory against crosstown rivals Tigres.
Fimbres opened the scoring with his first goal in Liga MX after he buried a rebound to give Monterrey the lead five minutes into the match. In the second half, with the score at 3–2 and Tigres pressing for an equalizer, Fimbres received the ball and fired a rocket of a shot that found its way into the top corner. A breathtaking goal to complete his brace and cement the victory for Rayados.
Fimbres became the first Monterrey player to score a brace in a derby since Nicolás Sanchez in 2018. The Monterrey academy product made his professional debut in July and this was only his second ever start in Liga MX. The entire stadium gave him a roaring ovation when he exited the game in the 76th minute, fully announcing his arrival to the Monterrey faithful and etching his name in the history of this storied rivalry.
It was an electrifying derby from start to finish. Sergio Canales scored a screamer of a free kick to give Monterrey a 2–0 lead. Ninutes later, Lucas Ocampos dispatched a penalty to make it a three goal lead.
Tigres fought back with Guido Pizarro tapping in a cross and Andre Pierre-Gignac scored his 14th derby goal via penalty to put the visitors within one going into half time. It was the first time in the 139 official matches of this rivalry where five goals were scored in the first half. Fimbres's goal put an end to Tigres' comeback attempt in the second half.
The victory puts Monterrey level with Tigres with 24 points, only behind on goal difference. Both teams are one point behind Toluca and seven behind Cruz Azul who set the pace of the Apertura 2024 season.
Monterrey will host Pumas on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Tigres visits Mazatlán on Tuesday, Oct. 22 in midweek action of a Liga MX season that's entering the home stretch.