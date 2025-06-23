Ilkay Gundogan Responds to Transfer Speculation, Man City Teammate Sends Same Message
İlkay Gündoğan has played down suggestions that he is preparing to leave Manchester City, amid rumours of interest from Turkish champions Galatasaray.
Gündoğan returned to Manchester last summer after a single season at Barcelona and a contract extension to the end of 2025–26 was triggered by his number of appearances.
It was reported over the weekend that Gündoğan, who has Turkish parents and a close relationship with the country, had agreed a contract with Galatasaray and that Manchester City would be “open” to allowing a transfer to happen—potentially for free.
But while he hasn’t completely ruled out playing for another club, Gündoğan has at least publicly insisted that he remains “very happy” at the Etihad Stadium.
“I have one more year left on my contract and I’m very happy here—I think everybody knows that,” he said. “I am enjoying my football. I still believe I have several years in me at the highest level by taking good care of myself.
“I’ve proven last season when I didn’t miss a game. I’m available, I’m fit, I want to play at the highest level for much longer.”
John Stones Keen to Stay
City defender John Stones has openly stated his desire to continue as a City player.
Stones could only start six Premier League games in 2024–25 and, with only one season left on his contract, speculation over the 31-year-old’s future has grown.
“I’m here, I want to stay here, I love it. I’m here to help the team, and I don’t know if what’s been said or speculated, but I hope that kind of shuts it down,” the centre-back explained.
“It’s difficult when you’re injured, you almost work longer and more, so from that aspect I know the guys mentally and physically have had such a long season, [but] I suppose mentally for me it’s been difficult dealing with the injuries and the process.
“Now I’ve put that behind me and will use [the Club World Cup] as a mini-introduction back before the new season, another trophy for us to hopefully win, and get some game-time.”