‘I’m Sure’—Xabi Alonso Reveals Talks With Rodrygo Over Real Madrid Future
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has insisted he retains faith in Rodrygo amid intense speculation over his future at the club.
After transfer rumors emerged towards the end of last season, the uncertainty surrounding Rodrygo reached new heights this summer as he continues to struggle for minutes under new boss Alonso at the Club World Cup.
While Madrid are known to be open to selling Rodrygo this summer, it was recently reported that Alonso now shares that stance and would not stand in the Brazilian’s way if he asked to leave the club.
Ahead of Saturday’s quarterfinals clash with Borussia Dortmund, in which Rodrygo is hoping to earn just his second start of the competition, Alonso revealed he has spoken with the under-fire 24-year-old about his role in the team.
“I’m sure Rodrygo can return to his best form,” Alonso told the media. “I spoke with him; he’s positive, eager and ready when needed.”
While Rodrygo is thought to have a number of suitors in the Premier League, it is Arsenal who have been credited with the strongest interest.
MARCA, however, states there have not yet been any formal contact with Madrid from any side exploring a deal for Rodrygo. Any talks are likely to have involved the winger’s representatives, rather than the club itself.
For Madrid, this is not an issue. Club officials are not against keeping Rodrygo but have warned the Brazilian that he must improve his on-field output if he wants to keep his place at the Santiago Bernabéu for much longer.
While a return to form would be a benefit for Alonso, it is also acknowledged that Madrid would be happy to cash in if Rodrygo does manage to raise his transfer value. So far, however, no clubs have shown any strong desire to pursue such a deal.