Report: Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid Perform Rodrygo Transfer U-Turn
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is open to selling Rodrygo this summer, a report has revealed, with Arsenal among the suitors of the Brazilian.
Rodrygo’s future at Madrid was thrust into uncertainty towards the end of last season under former manager Carlo Ancelotti and was one of the first major questions asked of Alonso up his arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu this summer.
Alonso publicly pledged his support for Rodrygo, insisting he believed the 24-year-old would be a crucial part of his squad, but that confidence has not been on show during the Club World Cup. Rodrygo started Alonso’s first game but has since been an unused substitute in two of the following three matches, with his only outing coming as a late substitute.
The Athletic report that Alonso is now aligned with club officials in his openness to a summer exit for Rodrygo.
While neither the club nor the manager are expected to actively try and offload Rodrygo, there is an agreement that they will not stand in his way if he chooses to leave and the right offer arrives.
Arsenal are chasing Rodrygo’s signature this summer and have held preliminary talks with his entourage, but face having to lodge a significant bid in order to convince Madrid to sell. Reports elsewhere have valued Rodrygo at around €90 million (£77.7 million, $106.1 million)—such a bid may necessitate a significant sale.
During his six years with Madrid, Rodrygo has struggled to match the output of the superstar names alongside him in the team, with his mixed form claimed to be among the reasons for Madrid’s willingness to sell.
Rodrygo’s father, who is also his agent, has voiced concerns over his role in the squad and that has also sparked tensions behind the scenes. The Brazil international is thought to have argued that he would perform better in his preferred position, the left wing role occupied by Vinicius Junior.
Arsenal are specifically on the hunt for a left-sided forward and could offer Rodrygo the chance to make that tactical change at the Emirates Stadium.