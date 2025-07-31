Inter Miami 2–1 Atlas: Player Ratings as Herons Win Dramatic Leagues Cup Game in Rodrigo De Paul Debut
Inter Miami defeated Liga MX side Atlas 2–1 in a dramatic League Cup game where Rodrigo De Paul made his debut for the club.
Miami dominated possession for the majority of the first half, but Atlas had the most dangerous chances. Eduardo Aguirre twice had the opportunity to open the scoring for the Liga MX side with headers from short range, but a misfire and a great save from Rocco Ríos Novo saw the game remain scoreless.
Luis Suárez nearly ended a seven-game goal drought right before halftime, but his half-volley hit the crossbar. The Herons maintained momentum out of the tunnel, but Camilo Vargas denied Suárez and Lionel Messi early in the second half.
Finally, right before the hour-mark, Miami took the lead. Sergio Busquets played a delicious through ball for Messi who got to the ball before Vargas. Messi cut it back for Telasco Segovia, who tucked in Miami’s opener into an open net.
Atlas pushed forward in numbers, needing an equalizer to have any chance of staying alive in the competition. In the 80th minute, Sergio Hernandéz got away from Rodrigo De Paul and Marcelo Weigandt and sent in a dangerous cross. After a couple of rebounds, the ball fell perfectly to Rivaldo Lozano, who fired a shot that hit the post and then when in to bring Atlas level.
In the last minute of stoppage time, Suárez and Messi combined in a beautiful play that saw the latter serve the ball on a platter for Weigandt to tuck in the winner. The goal was initially ruled out for offsides, but after a VAR check, the goal was given in what was the final action of the game.
The Herons played far from their best match, but the result is all that matters. Anything other than a victory would’ve seriously compromised Javier Mascherano’s side quest for League Cup glory. Now, Miami will aim to build on the performance in their next game vs. Necaxa.
Player ratings from Inter Miami’s win below.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs Atlas (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Rocco Ríos Novo
7.6
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
7.8
CB: Maximiliano Falcón
7.4
CB: Gonzalo Luján
7.2
LB: Jordi Alba
7.9
CM: Rodrigo De Paul
7.7
CM: Sergio Busquets
7
RW: Tadeo Allende
6.7
AM: Lionel Messi
9
LW: Telasco Segovia
8.3
ST: Luis Suárez
7.8
SUB: Federico Redondo (68' for Segovia)
6
SUB: Benjamin Cremaschi (77' for Allende)
6.1
Atlas Player Ratings vs. Inter Miami (3-4-3)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Camilo Vargas
6.4
CB: Róber Pier
5.8
CB: Gaddi Aguirre
6.7
CB: Matheus Doria
5.8
RWB: Gustavo Ferrareis
7
CM: Aldo Rocha
7
CM: Sergio Hernández
6.7
LWB: Jorge Rodríguez
6.5
RW: Arturo González
7.3
ST: Uroš Đurđević
6.3
LW: Eduardo Aguirre
6.5
SUB: Rivaldo Lozano (46' for Rodríguez)
7.5
SUB: Matías Coccaro (68' for Doria)
6.2
SUB: Carlos Orrantia (82' for Hernández)
N/A
SUB: Jesús Serrato (82' for González)
N/A
SUB: Alonso Ramírez (88' for Rocha)
N/A
Player of the Match: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)