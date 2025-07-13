Inter Miami 2–1 Nashville: Player Ratings As Messi Extends Record-Breaking Run
Lionel Messi scored twice for the fifth game in a row, and Inter Miami extended their win streak to five on Saturday night with a 2–1 victory over Nashville SC.
Returning to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale for the first time since late May and a win against the Columbus Crew, Miami came out with all three points in a battle between two of the most in-form sides in MLS.
The result also ended Nashville’s 12-match unbeaten streak in league play, while lifting Miami further up the Eastern Conference standings, even as they continue to hold as many as three games in hand on some teams above them.
After an even opening to the match, Messi opened the scoring from a free kick in the 17th minute, before Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar tied the game at 1–1 shortly after the restart, heading in a cross from MLS All-Star fullback, Andy Najar.
While both sides struggled to create chances, Messi found his second and the eventual winning goal in the 62nd minute, making the most of a poor turnover from Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis.
With the win secured, Miami can continue to look to their busy upcoming schedule with their next matchup on July 16 against FC Cincinnati, as they continue to make up games in MLS before taking on the Leagues Cup.
Here are your player ratings from Saturday’s matchup.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Nashville SC
Player ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Oscar Ustari
7.9
LB: Jordi Alba
7.2
CB: David Martinez
7.6
CB: Maxi Falcón
6.6
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
7.7
LM: Telasco Segovia
6.3
CM: Sergio Busquets
7.6
CM: Benjamin Cremaschi
7.5
RM: Tadeo Allende
6.9
ST: Luis Suárez
6.6
ST: Lionel Messi
9.2
SUB: Batlasar Ridriguez (63' for Segovia)
6.8
SUB: Federico Redondo (63' for Allende)
5.6
SUB: Tomas Aviles (82' for Suárez)
N/A
SUB: Ryan Sailor (90' for Weigandt)
N/A
Nashville SC Player Ratings vs. Inter Miami
Player ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Joe Willis
5.0
LB: Daniel Lovitz
6.5
CB: Jeisson Palacios
6.2
CB: Jack Maher
6.4
RB: Andy Najar
7.5
LM: Patrick Yazbek
6.5
CM: Edvard Tagseth
6.4
RM: Hany Mukhtar
7.2
LW: Jacob Shaffelburg
6.4
ST: Sam Surridge
6.4
RW: Ahmed Qasem
6.0
SUB: Alex Muyl (54' for Shaffelburg)
6.6
SUB: Gaston Brugman (64' for Yazbek)
6.3
SUB: Walker Zimmerman (64' for Palacios)
6.3
SUB: Matthew Corcoran (78' for Tagseth)
6.4
SUB: Julian Gaines (78' for Qasem)
6.3