Inter Miami 3–4 FC Dallas: Player Ratings As Herons Lose First Match of MLS season
Inter Miami CF had their undefeated MLS season come to an end on Sunday, falling to FC Dallas 4–3 in a dramatic afternoon affair.
Head coach Javier Maschernao opted to rotate his team, eyeing a 2–0 comeback in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday, sitting Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez, among others.
Former starter Drake Callender got the nod between the posts, replacing Oscar Ustari, who played on Thursday, and struggled mightily.
Sign-up to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV using this link here
Miami started strong with an own goal from Shaq Moore, a strike from Allen Obando and a goal from Hector Martínez put them up 3–1, but they struggled to defend against Luciano Acosta and Dallas. Dallas got four goals from Moore, Osaze Urhoghide, Anderson Julio and Pedrinho to seal the three points.
With the loss, Miami are no longer the last undefeated team in MLS and sit fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with 18 points in nine games. However, they did get some bright performances and will have to rebound quickly to turn the 2–0 deficit against the Whitecaps.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Here are the player ratings from Miami's defeat to FC Dallas.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. FC Dallas (5-4-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Drake Callender
5.6/10
LB: Hector Martinez
7.1/10
CB: Maxi Falcon
6.1/10
CB: Gonzalo Luján
5/3/10
CB: Tomás Avilés
5.4/10
RB: Ian Fray
6.6/10
LM: Yannick Bright
6.2/10
CM: Leo Afonso
6.2/10
CM: Benjamin Cremaschi
7.4/10
RM: Fafà Picault
7.3/10
ST: Allen Obando
7.7/10
SUB: Noah Allen (65' for Falcon)
6.3/10
SUB: Federico Redondo (67' for Afonso)
6.8/10
SUB: Tadeo Allende (75' for Bright)
6.0/10
SUB: Telasco Segovia (75' for Obando)
6.2/10