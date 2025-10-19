‘Final Details’—Inter Miami Receive Lionel Messi Contract Update
Lionel Messi is expected to be going over the “final details” of a much scrutinized Inter Miami contract extension after signing off the regular MLS season with a typically emphatic display, according to a new report.
Based on the current terms of the contract which Messi penned back in the summer of 2023, the Argentine icon is set to become a free agent at the end of 2025. Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets have already announced their impending retirements while there has, as of yet, been no official confirmation that Messi will still be playing in the new year.
Any doubts over the 38-year-old’s battle with Father Time have proven to be unfounded. Messi concluded a record-breaking individual MLS regular season campaign with a hat-trick against Nashville SC on Saturday night, taking his league tally to 29 goals and 19 assists.
The reigning MVP is widely expected to retain his crown after finishing as the division’s leading scorer.
Given that emphatic form, Miami are understandably eager to hang on to the veteran forward. That feeling appears to be mutual. Fabrizio Romano claimed that Messi remains “fully focused” on the Florida project with just a few remaining details to be ironed out before he puts pen to paper on a new deal.
The duration of that contract remains to be seen, but even if Miami tie Messi down for just one more year it would represent an almighty victory.
On top of a World Cup co-hosted by the United States, 2026 will also see Inter Miami open their new home stadium Miami Freedom Park. Being able to boast the services of Messi, arguably the greatest soccer player ever, at the time of these landmark moments represents an unrivalled marketing opportunity for a club which is just two months older than Messi’s youngest son.
Inter Miami Playoff Opponent Fires Warning
Nashville coach B.J. Callaghan was not the first manager to suffer the wrath of Messi’s genius and he will not be the last—but he could also be the next.
Miami will face Nashville across a best-of-three series in round one of the playoffs which start next week. Despite losing 5–2 to the Herons on Saturday, Callaghan was adamant that “we look forward to playing Miami again.” The retired goalkeeper added: “It was a tale of two halves, and there are learning lessons we take.”
One of the obvious takeaways would be stopping Messi, although that is much easier said than done. “We didn’t do a good enough job against him, especially in the final 24, 25 yards,” Callaghan conceded. “I think he was able to find spaces in the combinations and if you give him chances on the top of the box, he’s going to take them.”
Miami boss Javier Mascherano didn’t entertain the idea that anyone could muzzle Messi in this kind of form. “What can I say about Leo? The truth is, well, today he was exceptional, as he usually is,” the Argentine manager shrugged.
“Clearly, I think if anyone had any doubts about what his regular season was like, the reality is he’s cleared any doubts. They’ll surely give him the MVP award for everything he’s shown.”