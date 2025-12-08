Mohamed Salah Wanted in MLS, Inter Miami’s Stance Revealed—Report
There is “strong interest” in Mohamed Salah from Major League Soccer after the Egyptian’s Liverpool future was plunged into doubt, a report has revealed.
Salah’s stunning claims that he has been “thrown under the bus” by a Liverpool organization potentially conspiring to force him out of the club have, predictably, created significant uncertainty about the Anfield future of the third-highest scorer in club history.
Saudi Oro League pair Al Hilal and Al Ittihad were recently named as frontrunners in the race to sign Salah, but according to The Athletic, rival interest from MLS is just as strong.
If Salah, who is under contract at Liverpool until 2027, chooses to pursue an exit from the club, several MLS sides will look to convince the 33-year-old to become the latest superstar name to take his talents to the United States.
Given his status as one of the world’s top earners and an undisputed superstar, there are only a handful of MLS sides who can even begin to dream about getting Salah’s signature.
Inter Miami Have Other Plans for Final Designated Player Spot
Predictably, global attention is quickly drawn to Inter Miami. The MLS Cup winners are looking to strengthen after their recent triumph over the Vancouver Whitecaps, after which Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba moved into retirement.
Lionel Messi is the headline Designated Player (DP) and one of the two vacant spots is heading to Rodrigo De Paul, meaning Miami do still have one place which could be offered to Salah. However, the report claims Miami have other plans and are not expected to make a play for him.
Instead, the Chicago Fire are seen as a plausible contender. The team made an attempt to sign Salah as recently as April, before he signed his currentLiverpool contract, and are likely to try again in their pursuit of a global superstar—Bastian Schweinsteiger previously had a spell there. Both Kevin De Bruyne and Neymar have recently been offered deals but opted to take their talents elsewhere.
One intriguing option to watch is 2025 expansion side San Diego FC, owned by ambitious British-Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour.
Mansour has vowed to do “whatever it takes” to support the club and, after finishing first in the Western Conference in 2025—ahead of eventual MLS Cup runner-up Vancouver—and may sense Salah is the opportunity to take San Diego to another level.